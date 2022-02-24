Inflation accelerates in the first half of February and stands at 7.22%

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (inegi) revealed in a statement Thursday that the inflation in Mexico it was located in 7.22 percent on the first fortnight of February of the present year.

In the first half of February 2022, the National consumer price index (CPI) presented a variation of 0.42 percent compared to the previous fortnight.

With this result, annual headline inflation stood at 7.22 percent. In the same fortnight of 2021, biweekly inflation was 0.23 percent and annual 3.84 percent.

The underlying price index1 registered an increase of 0.43 percent fortnightly and 6.52 percent annually. In the same period, the non-core price index increased 0.41 percent at a fortnightly rate and 9.33 percent at an annual rate.

Within the underlying index, at a fortnightly rate, the prices of merchandise rose 0.56 percent and those of services 0.26 percent.

Within the non-core index, the prices of agricultural products fell 0.10 percent and those of energy and tariffs authorized by the government grew 0.82 percent at a fortnightly rate.

Domestic LP gas was the generic with the highest incidence on inflation in Mexico; low-octane gasoline followed; automobiles, beef, as well as sandwich shops, torterías and taco shops.

The products that fell the most in the first half of February 2021 were tomatoes, potatoes and other tubers, poblano peppers, zucchini and televisions.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital