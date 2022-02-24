Infectious Diseases Specialty, “emergency”

Josune Gorospe, deputy of the PNV.

The Health Commission of the Congress of Deputies has given the green light to a proposal aimed at demanding a greater number of psychiatrists and psychologists to improve mental health care. The goal is to have at least one professional for every 5,000 inhabitants to adapt Spain to European standards.

The initiative, which has had 17 votes in favor and 15 against, has reached the Lower House in the hands of citizenswho denounced that Spain “it is at the tail of Europe” in terms of the number of mental health professionals. “Have six psychologists for every 100,000 inhabitants compared to the 18 of the European average, three times more. Here there are 9.69 psychiatrists for every 100,000 inhabitants, and in France 20.91”, he pointed out.

“In this proposal we ask that increase the number of professionals and resources allocated to this area. Sánchez announced 100 million for mental health and there were 30. He is extremely poor, ”the orange president has denounced William Diaz.

Specifically, Ciudadanos claimed through this proposal for investment support for the formation of specialized staffas well as “improving the accessibility of the population to professional psychological care through its inclusion in the portfolio of common services of the National Health System”.

The proposal has had the support of the Socialists, who have assumed that the strategy followed up to now “is not sufficient” to combat mental health problems. “We are aware that the system needs to be further strengthened. We encourage the Government to continue taking the necessary measures to increase the number of professionals”, asserted the deputy Julio Navalpotro.

At the same time, the popular Maria Theresa Angle has emphasized that the mental health of Spaniards “has worsened in recent years” due to the pandemic, which has brought out the need to establish “a real shock plan” to “increase the number of psychiatrists, clinical psychologists and mental health nurses in all areas, including Primary Care, the patient’s gateway to the system”.

The tax reduction of the masks

The Health Commission has also voted in favor of the non-law proposal presented by the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) to recognize the medical specialty of Infectious Diseases. The vote has gone ahead with the support of 25 parliamentarians, the rejection of 4 and the abstention of another 6. The deputy Josune Gorospe has defended this initiative that he had already put on the table when Salvador Illa was Minister of Health and with which he seeks to place Spain at the level of other countries such as Italy, France or Germany. “It responds to a growing demand for care and of special social importance that is not resolved by the existing specialties”, he justified.

Congress has also positioned itself on other key issues related to the pandemic, such as urging the Government to maintain the VAT reduction on masks at 4% during 2022, as long as its use continues to be mandatory. The initiative has gone ahead with a narrow margin of 18 votes in favor, 17 against and 1 abstention. The deputy of the PP, Carmen Riolobos, has defended this proposal although she has regretted that the Government’s tax reductions have come late: “Many more infections could have been prevented and lives saved.”

Finally, the Health Commission has also given its approval to promote diabetes research research type one thanks to 17 votes in favor and 6 abstentions. While all the representatives of the groups have endorsed the initiative to combat the impact of cardiac arrest after incorporating various amendments to the text. Both motions came from the socialist caucus.