INE Ready Quick Count for Revocation of Mandate

The mechanism will allow trends to be known before the district calculations are completed

The exercise will not have any cost, since it will be assumed by the COTECORA that carries out the Quick Counts for local elections.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) is preparing to carry out the Quick Count for the Mandate Revocation consultation with the aim that citizens have timely, objective and reliable preliminary data within hours of the polls closing on April 10.

For this, the Federal Electors Registry Commission unanimously approved to propose to the General Council to carry out the exercise of information of results prior to the computation of all of the acts of the Revocation of Mandate to know the percentage of participation and of each one of the answers possible.

The Quick Count is a statistical procedure that is carried out based on a probabilistic sample of results that on this occasion will be in charge of the Technical Advisory Committee for Quick Counts for Local Electoral Processes 2021-2022 (COTECORA).

In this regard, the Councilor Carla Humphrey pointed out that this Count will not have any cost since it will be assumed by the same Committee that is in charge of the processes of June 5 due to the lack of resources and expense pressures that the Institute experiences for the organization. of the exercise of direct participation.

On his occasion, the president of the Commission, Ciro Murayama, explained that the exercise that will take place on April 10 will be based on the one carried out for the last Popular Consultation, since there are greater similarities between the two than with an election where there are several candidates.

Faced with this, he proposed integrating an express indication so that the difference between ballots annulled by citizens who went to the polls and leftover ballots that were made useless by officials at the end of the day can be clearly identified.

This, he said, after it was identified that, in the Quick Count of the Popular Consultation, the estimate of null votes did not coincide with the final results, since the unused ballots were included in this item.

For his part, Counselor José Roberto Ruiz took the opportunity to highlight the importance of dealing with this problem, since addressing the issue in the General Council will allow greater emphasis to be given to this forecast so that care is taken during the training not to mark as a null vote what which are actually invalid ballots.

He added that, regardless of this, the areas in charge of training indicated that they are already working and addressing the issue so that the Electoral Assistant Supervisors and Trainers are aware of this situation, since they will be the ones who will collect the sample that will be used. for Quick Count.

It should be noted that, unlike electoral processes, the current regulatory framework does not provide for the execution of a Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP) during the Mandate Revocation exercises; therefore, the official and definitive results will not be known until the computation of the minutes is concluded.

The members of the Commission also approved the statistical and operational criteria, as well as the protocol for the selection of the respective sample that will be used to estimate the percentage of citizen participation, as well as each of the possible answers.

Thus, at the recommendation of COTECORA, the sample size to estimate voting results for the Revocation of the Mandate will be between 1,200 and 1,800 polling places and an oversample will be included in the federal districts of the states with a time zone other than the time of the Central Mexico, in order to have a sufficient sample of all strata.

The form and content of the Nominal List of the Electorate with Photography for the Revocation of the Mandate that will be used for this citizen exercise was also approved, which must be validated by the General Council.

