India: Medical Student Implants Bluetooth Device to Cheat on Final Exam

A medical student in India has come under scrutiny after he was allegedly found cheating with a Bluetooth microdevice believed to have been surgically implanted in his ear, a university official has said.

It was the student’s last attempt Monday to pass the exam after repeatedly failing it since entering college 11 years ago.

Dr. Sanjay Dixit, dean of the university’s medical school, told The Independent that the private medical school student was presenting for the exam at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College when they found him with a cell phone in his inside pants pocket that was connected to a Bluetooth device.

But they were unable to retrieve the Bluetooth device while searching the student, whose name has not been released by the university.

“I was taking the GP exam on Monday with 13 other people when a college team from Devi Ahilya Bai University walked into a surprise check and found one student with a cell phone and another with a Bluetooth device,” said Dr. Dixit.

“The devices were seized and their answer sheets were seized. They were given new answer sheets,” she said.

After being questioned by university officials, one official allegedly said an ENT surgeon had placed a skin-colored Bluetooth microdevice in his ear, reported Hindustan Times.

Another student was found with a small SIM-powered device and a Bluetooth microdevice, but told university authorities it was not surgically inserted and could be removed with a pin.

Dr. Dixit declared to The Independent that the students had hidden these devices on purpose because they were required to present all electronic items to supervisors.

The university’s examination committee launched an internal investigation into the matter and the devices were sent for examination.

After the conclusion of the investigation, it will be determined whether the case merits a police case for using unfair means in an exam, Deputy Admissions Secretary Rachna Thakur, who was with the team, told the newspaper.

Renu Jain, vice-chancellor of the surveillance squad that discovered the two students, told the PTI news agency: “We believe that these microphones were surgically placed in the ears of both students. Cases have been built against both students. A DAVV university committee will make a decision on this.”

Students getting caught up in mass cheating or using cunning means to avoid being found out is not uncommon in India, where competition is fierce as applicants outnumber job openings and places in colleges. universities for courses.

The state of Madhya Pradesh was caught up in a massive scandal, called the Vyapam cheating scam, when the Supreme Court had to cancel the licenses of 634 doctors who were involved in it. During the scam, which spanned the period between 2008 and 2013, several people were arrested for their involvement in leaking exam questions, tampering with answer sheets, and hiring proxies to take the exams in place of the student.

Dr. Anand Rai, the whistleblower of the Vyapam scam, said: “It is very easy to install Bluetooth in the ears. It is attached to the ear temporarily and can be removed. Such a technique was used by one of Vyapam’s accused swindlers to pass his medical exam eight years ago.”

In another incident that grabbed both national and international headlines, several parents and family members of the students were filmed scaling school walls in 2015 as police watched the Bihar mass cheating case unfold. The images went viral, hundreds were arrested, including some parents, and at least 750 students were expelled.