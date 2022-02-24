includes exclusive content and coins for ‘Fortnite’

Just as Microsoft has an Xbox Series S console with exclusive content from ‘Fortnite’ and ‘Rocket League’, there is also a pair of controls in black and whiteand right now we can find the first discount.

On amazon mexico The “Robot White” color control is listed at 1,354 pesos, a reduction of 14% considering that its official starting price was 1,619 pesos a few months ago.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Robot White + Fortnite

This control is sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico and has free shipping for all users due to its price, in addition to the fact that users who have an Amazon Prime subscription can enjoy next day delivery depending on your city.

It is the new version of the Xbox control that has some improvements, such as a better grip due to its textured finish, the button to take screenshots and the directional pad. Inside we can find a code that we can redeem for the skin called Renegade Spider Knight, a backpack, new challenges and 500 V-Bucks. This aesthetic content can’t get it any other way.

