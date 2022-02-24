In Mexico, Gerardo Martino is fired and another Argentine could take over

Although the Mexican National Team has almost assured its ticket to the next World Cup, the fans do everything possible so that Tata Martino leaves and they are even saying goodbye to him on the networks.

When everything seemed to be a dark and bleak picture, the Mexican National Team knew how to win the match it needed the most and kept three fundamental points against Panama to breathe in the qualifiers.

In this way, El Tri took advantage over the Canaleros in the Concacaf standings and with three games to go, they almost assured their passage to the next World Cup.

Despite the fact that the objective is practically fulfilled, the fans never tire of emphasizing that the team does not have a great game or dazzle with its level, for which they blame Gerardo Martino for his proposal.

Given this, many demand the immediate departure of the coach and have even begun to fire him on social networks, trending the hashtag #FueraTata so that he makes the decision to leave and not be in Qatar 2022.

In the event that the Argentine leaves, another group of extremist followers proposed that the position be occupied by Matías Almeyda, who knew how to leave a pleasant memory during his time in Liga MX as DT.