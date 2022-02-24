In defense of the classic film by Steven Spielberg that even he criticizes

“Rufi-oooooo”. When I was little, I would spend the day singing that battle cry with my brother. We were both obsessed with Hook (Captain Hook) And we see it practically every day. The film starring robin-williams meant a lot to me during that time and increased my love for the history of Peter Pan. So when I got older, I couldn’t believe that the movie I liked so much was considered one of Steven Spielberg’s worst works and even the director himself criticized it.

Poster for ‘Hook (Captain Hook)’ (TriStar Pictures / Amblin Entertainment)

More than thirty years later, Hook maintains that reputation one of the biggest creative missteps in the filmography of Hollywood’s King Midaswho at 75 is still in top form with West Side Story, recently nominated for 7 Oscars, including Best Direction. But at the same time, it is also a film much loved by the generation millennial, who like me, grew up watching it over and over again on VHS, learning its dialogues and experiencing its scenes with the emotion that only a few movies make you feel. For this reason, today I want to defend it and vindicate it as I think it deserves.

Spielberg always had a very personal fondness for the story of Peter Pan. The same that many of his fans feel for the classic story by JM Barrie, very important for a cinephile generation that has made nostalgia one of its main flags. To a greater or lesser extent, we have all experienced the Peter Pan syndrome, that fear of growing up and leaving childhood behind to assume the responsibilities of adult life, but we all end up facing it to face the inevitable. Around this idea, at the end of the 80 Spielberg thought ‘What if Peter Pan, the boy who didn’t want to grow up, became an adult?’.

It was a notion initially contrary to the message of Barrie’s book, but also an ideal opportunity to explore his ideas by imagining what a next chapter would look like and changing the ending in a rather risky but interesting exercise in creative license. Before the rush for reboot and modern rereadings of literary and film classics, Spielberg vividly imagined Hook an impossible sequel and made it happen.

Read more

To do this, the director was inspired by his own relationship with his father, using it to talk about the loss of imagination, the obligation to work and how this influences parent-child relationships. On Hook, Peter Pan has grown up to be Peter Banning, a workaholic lawyer who has lost the wonder and hope he had as a child, and therefore has no memory of his previous life, as well as his adventures in the land of Never again. When Captain Hook kidnaps his children, Peter must remember who he is and embark on an adventure to save them from his deadly archenemy, a process in which he is aided by Tinker Bell and the Lost Boys, fragments of an incredible past that he will recompose to find himself.

Definitely, one of the great successes of the film was the choice of Robin Williams as Peter. The sadly deceased actor of Jumanji and The unstoppable Will Hunting he turned the adult Peter into a fully human character, flawed yet compassionate, energetic and charismatic, capturing the essence of the Barrie mythos while making him entirely his own, completely and unmistakably Robin. Although he participated in more acclaimed films, his work in Hook It is one of the most complete of his career, a performance full of heart and emotion that still fills my eyes with water every time I see it. (we miss you so much, Robin).

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post that is not available due to your privacy preferences

Nor can we forget a superb Dustin Hoffmann as Hook, in a very particular version of the perfidious and iconic villain who hits the perfect notes in all aspects, and his henchman Smee, played by a no less successful Bob Hoskins. Stranger (and criticized) was the choice of Julia Roberts like Tinkerbell. After the success of beautiful woman, the actress was at the height of her popularity in the early 90s and was an undoubted commercial hook. Although her Tinkerbell was quite far from what we associated with her character, she brought something different and original, making us see her relationship with Peter with different eyes.

Hook is a fairy and pirate tale full of action, humor and imagination. But what binds me most to this film is not that, but its melancholy. I explain, that residue of sadness and longing that runs through the entire film, even in the happy moments, is what always catches me. I think nostalgia is directly associated with that feeling, and Hook picks it up perfectly. A story that reminds us of the importance of not losing contact with our inner child, but at the same time it also tells us that it is getting further and further away. It’s a bit depressing, but comforting at the same time. Relive the sweetest memories knowing that you can’t really go back to them.

In its premiere in the United States at the end of 1991 (it arrived in Spain later, in March 1992), Hook received disappointing reviews and was immediately dismissed as one of Spielberg’s worst films.. The critics praised the performances, especially those of Williams and Hoffman, as well as the (as always) incredible soundtrack by John Williams and the different technical facets of the film, but found many faults in the script and they felt that the tone of the film was inconsistent and too maudlin.

Despite this, Hook It was a moderate box office success and ended up being nominated for five Oscars.. The film convinced the public more than the critics and it did not take long to become a household classic thanks to VHS and television reruns. Years later, Spielberg reflected on her and agreed with the critics in some aspectsespecially as regards the inconsistency between the different parts of the film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly In 2011 reflecting on his career, the revered filmmaker expressed his discontent with some parts of the film, despite the fact that there are others that he is proud of. “There are parts of Hook that I love. I’m very proud of my work on it up until the moment Peter is parachuted into Neverland.”said, “I’m a little less proud of the Neverland sequences, because now I feel uncomfortable with such a stylized world that, today, I would have done within a completely digital set.. But back then we didn’t have the technology and my imagination only allowed me to build physical sets and try to paint trees blue and red.”.

It is true that the modernization of Neverland did not take long to become outdated and that there are some scenes in which Spielberg is too tearful, but even with his mistakes, Hook is full of memorable and deeply moving moments. Peter’s first flight, the imaginary feast, Rufio’s shocking ending, the conversation between Peter and old Wendy (Maggie Smith), and so many other scenes, wrapped in Williams’ magical score, full of unforgettable melodies and a dreamlike halo. that surrounds us When we were little, we didn’t care if the movie was too syrupy, nor did we notice those mistakes that we now see after so many years of watching movies. That is why it is so important to pay attention to the message that Spielberg wanted to convey to us with it: not to forget the child we were and the illusion and innocence with which we looked at the world..

Hook It is one of those films that I need to return to from time to time to recover that unadulterated look, so necessary especially now, in these times of cynicism and tension. Although Spielberg is not entirely happy with the result and many defects can be removed, the truth is that this adventure movie classic It marked many of us, and that is the most important thing.

Hook He knew how to capture the magic of nostalgia long before it was an overexploited fad or a publicity stunt, rising as one of our most beloved generational classics.. And not only that, but it could even be said that it was a film ahead of its time thanks to its diverse portrayal of the Lost Boys and misunderstood in its purpose of reinventing Peter Pan from a different sensibility, something that nowadays is done every two times three, and so many times in an insincere way. On HookHowever, you can feel Spielberg’s sincerity, his affection for the story, his usual optimism and that touch of ingenuity so his that makes it very special.

I don’t care that it isn’t perfect, that it didn’t go down in history as one of Spielberg’s great masterpieces, or that its director isn’t very proud of it. For me Hook is something better: one of the movies of my life.

More stories that may interest you: