In BUAP Medicine, they try to impose a secretary, they accuse

The Director of the Faculty of Medicine of the BUAP, Luis Guillermo Vázquez de Lara Cisnerosgave power to Elías Bernardo Pezzat Said as secretary of the academic unit, despite the fact that he does not meet the requirements because he is retired chemist and pharmacobiologist.

This was denounced, through social networks, by the councilors of the academic unit of said facultywho pointed out that in the ordinary session of February 10 Luis Guillermo Vazquez de Lara Cisnerosdirector of the Faculty of Medicine gave the floor to direct the session to Elías Bernardo Pezzat Saidwhen said function must be carried out by the academic secretary of the faculty”, they indicated.

They pointed out that based on the articles 120 and 121 of the university statutesone of the requirements to be secretary of an academic unit is to be a member of the academic staff, associate or definitive holder, as well as have rendered their academic services for at least three years prior to the day of their appointment.

Also, you must have a bachelor’s degree in one of the disciplines taught by the academic unitbut Pezzat Said is a pharmacobiological chemist and Retired teacher since early 2019.

For this reason, the counselors of said academic unit asked them to explain “in detail and based on university legislation” if the appointment of Pezzat Said It was already ratified by the rectory, as indicated in article 115, seventh paragraph of the university statutes.

In the display, the academic advisers explained that the response of the direction of the faculty in the face of such contempt of the statutes is that there was no teacher in the faculty who wanted to occupy the position and complied with the requirements, just as it is a “suggestion from higher authorities”.

In the event that Pezzat Said has been ratified, in the statement also requested to know what is the legal support that supports it and if it could create a precedent so that another member of the university community can occupy this position in the School of Medicine or any other.

