If you have this battery saving app installed on your Android mobile, delete it as soon as possible!

Cybersecurity company ThreatFabric has discovered that the Fast Cleaner app hides a new banking Trojan called “Xenomorph”.

Despite Google’s efforts to ensure that Android users are safe from malicious applications, we have just learned that a new malicious app has sneaked into the Play Store.

It is a battery saving application called Fast Cleaner, which already has more than 50,000 downloads to his credit.

Fast Cleaner, an app that promised to save battery life and improve the performance of our smartphone, was actually a malicious app

As the guys from Phone Arena tell us, the cybersecurity company ThreatFabric has recently discovered that the Fast Cleaner battery saving app hid a new banking Trojan called “Xenomorph”.

Google removes a fake 2FA app from the Play Store that was full of banking malware

This new banking Trojan has many similarities with other more popular ones like “Alien” or “Jocker” and, like these, it was in charge of infecting the devices of users who installed this app on their mobile with the aim of steal their credentials and bank details by intercepting SMS messages and notifications from banking entities.

According to these security researchers, the good news is that “Xenomorph” was discovered quite early in its development, which means that some of its malicious functions they weren’t really operational yet.

You should keep in mind that there are other applications on Google Play with similar names that are totally reliable, such as Fast Cleaner-Booster & Cleaner from the developers Powerd or Fast Cleaner & CPU Cooler from the developers Everyone.

Therefore, to verify that you remove the correct application, you must know that this malicious app is created by the developer ilzeeva4who, most likely, is not even a real developer.

Antivirus for Android, is it worth having one on your mobile?

In the event that you have this application installed on your Android mobile, we recommend that you uninstall it as soon as possible and that you also perform a complete reset of your terminal to eliminate all traces of this malicious app.

