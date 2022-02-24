“I was half machirula because…” – Paparazzi Magazine

The road to breaking with gender stereotypes and models of beauty is long and winding, and not even the person who defines himself as the most deconstructed will ever be completely. Nor Florencia Peña, as she let it be seen on her program during Carla Conte’s visit.

It happens that, during the pandemic and after being fired from TV, Carla decided to abandon the tyranny of dyeing and let her hair grow naturally, with gray hair. And when she entered the team Flor studio, the driver could not help but point it out, which later earned her an apology.

“You look divine, I love it, are you leaving your gray hair?”, Flor wanted to flatter her guest, as soon as she saw her, and she replied: “Two years ago; all this hair is my gray hair, when they left me without a job I said ‘I’m not dyeing anymore’”.

From that moment on, the girls began to discuss the differences between gray-haired men and women. “Gray hair is not synonymous with old age, but a man with gray hair is George Clooney and the woman is an old…”, Conte said.

“And today gray hair is a symbol of empowerment!”, said Nancy Pazos, to which Carla replied that it was a real challenge for her to “be encouraged” not to dye her hair anymore, crazy if we think about it for a second, since no one would condemn a driver or call him “left“for showing off his gray hair on TV.

“The debate that we owe ourselves is that each one does what they want. I have a hegemonic body and they criticize me for that. The one that goes today is that you do what you want”, Peña continued, but her partner made an interesting point.

“You would never have noticed a man’s gray hair, we are marked by what education was like in the last century. We are signed, the mirror is our enemy since we are born “, Pazos said.

Then, Flor took charge and told Carla: “I was the machirula, I want to say it, the truth is that I hadn’t seen you for a long time and I was the one who asked you ‘hey, did you leave your gray hair?’”.

“It’s good to talk about this because on the other side there are still mines who don’t dare, who seem to them to be a problem, they think it’s very serious. To me, my hairdresser did not let me use gray hair, ” finished.