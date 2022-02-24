Oleksandr Zinchenkocaptain of the Ukrainian national football team and player of the Manchester City, I wish to Vladimir Putin “the most painful of deaths” after the Russian invasion in his country

The footballer posted a message on his Instagram with the text “I hope you die in the most painful way” and a picture of the Russian president. The publication, according to the footballer, was deleted by Instagram

In addition, the player City he also posted another message in which he said: “Russians, is it okay to wake up in fascist Germany? Any Russian who does not express his opinion on this issue will be considered an enemy forever.”

This is not the first time Zinchenkowho had to leave Ukraine for the war in the Donbas region, pronounces on Russia’s attacks on Ukraine and this week already made his opinion on the conflict clear

“My country belongs to the Ukrainians and no one can ever take it over,” he said. Zinchenko on their social networks. “We are not going to hand him over. I cannot stand by and not talk about this. The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country. The country in which I was born and raised, and whose colors I defend internationally. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain intact,” he said.

The Ukrainian footballer began his professional career with UFA, a Russian team, before making the leap to Dutch football and in 2017 to Manchester City.

