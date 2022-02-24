How to solve urine leaks due to mild effort?, by the aesthetic medicine clinic FEMME Unit

It is very common for urine to leak due to mild exertion because, over the years, the pelvic floor of women can be affected for multiple reasons such as being overweight or postpartum.

The stimulation TESLA chair It is a novel method that strengthens the pelvic muscles and that can be implemented together with rejuvenation therapies of the intimate area. This successful combination of female treatments is promoted by the Women’s Comprehensive Aesthetic Medicine Clinic FEMME Unit, an institute that performs this procedure that equals thousands of Kegel exercises and seeks that patients have a better quality of life.

What are the main benefits of the treatments?

From the first session, users can observe that there is improvement in your symptoms, both in the involuntary dribbling of urine and in the dryness of the intimate area. The TESLA Former chair produces a magnetic field that contracts the pelvic floor and helps control incontinence. For its part, the rejuvenation of the vulva, which is carried out jointly with the treatment of urine leaks due to mild exertion, is carried out with gynecological-aesthetic technology from the Indiba brand and seeks promote collagen production and prevent chronic itching which can come with age. Mild incontinence and perimenopause are topics that are rarely talked about and the staff of the Femme clinic, led by Dr. Alfonsina Uriburu, is willing to listen to patients who are distressed and want to find a efficient solution for these health conditions.

The operation of functional electromagnetic stimulation

This electronic device is made up of high intensity magnetic fields that cause electrical currents in neurons. When these currents manage to enhance the work of these neurons, a signal is released that goes to the neuromotor unit and ends up generating the contraction of the muscles that need to be stimulated to achieve a effective control of voiding. The treatment is painless and non-invasive and in total can produce up to 50,000 contractions in the muscle. Each session lasts approximately half an hour and appointments or sessions to access this service can be requested through the clinic’s website. In this way, Unidad FEMME is constituted as a aesthetic medicine center committed to the beauty and health of women mature and modern.





