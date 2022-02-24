How to hydrate properly during exercise

Evidence Based The article is based on scientific evidence, and was written and reviewed by professionals (the content includes scientific references). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

We are going to tell you what you need to know to improve your hydration strategy during exercise and thus maximize performance.

Last update: 23 February, 2022

Knowing how to properly hydrate while exercising is key to avoiding significant performance losses. If the percentage of body water is reduced by 2%, performance can drop by up to 12%which would condition the final result, and even the state of health.

For this reason, it is important to properly plan a hydration strategy during physical activity that tries to compensate for fluid losses through sweat and perspiration. It is clear that the water that is ingested will never equal the water that is lost, but at least it is convenient to cushion said deficit.

Drinking water when exercising is essential

always and when physical activity exceeds 20 minutes, it will be vital to drink some type of liquid to maintain water balance. As a general rule, it is recommended that it be mineral water without gas, at least if the training has a short duration. In this way, good performance will be ensured as long as the weather conditions are not extreme.

A good strategy is drink at least 150 milliliters of fresh water every 20 minutes of activity. This ensures a constant replenishment of fluid without compromising digestive function.

Now, if the session is extended it can become precise incorporate certain mineral salts in the pattern to compensate for loss through sweat. Otherwise, hyponatremia could be experienced, a condition that has been shown to be especially detrimental to health. It could be fatal if not treated in time and is caused by a sudden drop in sodium levels in the human body.

Hydrate with or without carbohydrates?

A strategy that is often used in long-term events is to include a certain amount of carbohydrates in the drink. This saves glycogen, maintains stable glucose levels and prevents the onset of fatigue. Of course, the type of carbohydrates consumed will also depend on the time we spend doing the exercise. In short events, simple sugars are prioritized, while in long events, complex ones.

Keep in mind that a series of precautions must be maintained in order to avoid gastric discomfort. It is convenient to use a concentration that does not exceed 8% in solutes. Likewise, it is preferable that the drink to be consumed be fresh, to accelerate gastric emptying.

It may even be necessary to test the previous tolerance to verify that it does not cause discomfort. Solutions with table sugar or medium-chain carbohydrates usually pass through the stomach faster than those containing only glucose or fructose.

Ergogenic aids when it comes to hydration during exercise

There is also the alternative of including some ergogenic aids in the water or sports drink to improve performance. The most common is to consume caffeine through liquids. According to a study published in the journal Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutritionthis substance prevents the onset of fatigue and improves performance.

Among other things, caffeine manages to modify the use of energy substrates. In this way, more fatty acids will be used as the main fuel, instead of glucose.. This saves a good part of muscle and liver glycogen, whose depletion would be one of the main causes of the feeling of tiredness during sports practice.

Some athletes like add BCAA’s to water or sports drink in long-term tests. Thanks to these nutrients, muscle catabolism could be limited, improving subsequent recovery and preventing the state of body composition from being affected.

Hydrating ourselves correctly while we exercise is decisive

As you have seen, it is key to maintain a good state of hydration while we exercise. Otherwise, the performance would be really affected. It is even possible to suffer from serious health problems, especially related to hyponatremia or heat stroke. Therefore, it is necessary to consider a hydration strategy prior to training or competition.

To finish, remember that water is always the preferred beverage of choice. This does not mean that in certain circumstances a sports drink can be included to delay the onset of fatigue or to improve performance, but water must always be present as well. Otherwise, alterations in the electrolyte balance could be experienced that will be harmful.

