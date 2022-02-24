how to get dwayne the rock johnson skin

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

How to get the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson skin

Page 1 of challenges:

Visit Monument Monument, an outpost of the Seven and The Sanctuary: Unlock the Foundation outfit.

Shoot an opponent with a crouched sniper rifle: Unlocks the Foundation Mantle backpack accessory.

Deal 100 melee damage to opponents: Unlocks the Foundation’s Plasmatic Pike pickaxe.

Search 3 chests or ammo boxes in Clandestine Cavern: Unlock the Foundation Fortune emoticon.

Use 4 Shield Potions in a single match: Unlock the True Foundation graffiti.

Hire a character and travel 1000 meters with him: Unlock the Foundational wrapper.

Help take down Gunnar: Unlock the Tactical Visor Recall emote and the Foundation suit’s unmasked style.

Page 2 of challenges:

Deal 500 headshot damage to players with Common or Uncommon weapons: Unlocks the Foundation’s Elite Combat Visor.

Deal 1000 damage to opponents from above with Shotguns or SMGs: Unlocks the Foundation Tactical visor.

Land at an outpost of the Seven and finish in the top 10: Unlock the Winged Rocket hang glider.

Completing all Foundation quests will allow you to claim the Foundation Outfit combat style, the Foundation Cloak backpacking accessory, the Foundation Flame style of the Foundation Plasma Pike Pickaxe, and the Foundation Ultimate Visor.

Fortnite: what it is and how to participate in the Silk Sonic Cup

The Silk Sonic Cup will arrive at Fortnite next February 7th and it will be in duo mode to get the skins of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. Those who participate will have to compete in a total of 10 matches within the three hours designated for their regions.

The main objective of this tournament will be to get as many points as possible. Those duos that finish between 1st and 500th places will get the skin as a reward Bruno MarsClamorous Scepter backpack, Clamorous Scepter pickaxe, skin Anderson .Paak and the Rumbling Drum backpack.

