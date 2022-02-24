How to find Nathan Drake’s treasure map in Fortnite

The most charismatic treasure hunter, Nathan Drake, has just arrived on the island of Fortnite to find an ancient lost treasure. We can help you by searching for the treasure map that we will find throughout the Fortnite map.

Drake Maps function in the same way as the treasure maps added to Fortnite during Chapter 1 Season 8. They are Legendary rarity items; We will find them randomly on the ground, or inside chests.





Once you find this valuable object, we must select it in our inventory. This will show you the location of the treasure, guiding you with a beam of light that will indicate the direction in which the loot is located.

The location of the treasures is random, so you will have to strictly follow the directions on the map. When you get to the X marking the spot, you’ll need to use your harvesting tool to dig up the treasure.





When you bite the ground, a hole will begin to open from which the chest will come out. Once you have completely unearthed it you will have to open it like a common trunk. You will find a loot of great rarity that you can add to your inventorywhile Drake’s Map will disappear from it.

Drake’s Map is a legendary rarity item and we can only carry one at a time, so if you want to unearth many treasures you will have to do it one at a time.