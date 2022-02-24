How to defeat Gunnar in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1

the map of Fortnite is constantly evolving with each season. Points of Interest (POIs) change over time, forcing you to adapt your looting methods. However, chests and ground loot aren’t the only two ways to acquire loot in the game. You can get unique weapons by defeating bosses.

Gunnar is one of the newest of Fortnite. Upon defeating him you can add Gunnar’s Stinger SMG to your team. While defeating a boss may seem easy at first, they all come with their own mechanics and large health pools, making the process a real challenge.

If you seek to defeat Gunnar in Fortnite, you must first find it on the map. Before heading to his whereabouts, make sure you have enough materials and ammo so you don’t run out of stamina during the fight.

Where to find Gunnar in Fortnite Episode 3 Season 1

Screenshot via Epic Games

You can find Gunnar in Clandestine Cavern (Covert Cavern). This location is on the northwestern side of the map, between Camp Cuddle and Abandoned Lumberyard (Logjam Lumberyard).

Clandestine Cavern is surrounded by mountains and you will have access to multiple entrances. As you approach the POI, you’ll notice a handful of OI guards defending the location. Gunnar will also patrol the perimeter with his 650 health and 650 shield.

How can you defeat Gunnar?

Screenshot via Epic Games

Considering Gunnar’s tanky nature, taking out nearby guards before activating his aggression usually works best.

When you engage Gunnar, he will respond with counter attacks and grenades while alerting nearby IO guards. Regardless of how you decide to approach Gunnar, keeping your distance will be key to ensuring your survival.

Although the guards will throw everything at you – ammo, healing items, and disposables – you should stock up on building materials and weapons before the loot. If you start to get surrounded by IO guards and Gunnar, you can build to give yourself a height advantage.

If you are still having a hard time keeping up with the fight while facing Gunnar, you can also watch videos on YouTube showing how to successfully get through the encounter. Repeating those players’ footsteps can give you the advantage you need to finally defeat Gunnar and get your hands on Gunnar’s Stinger SMG.

This article was originally published in English by Gökhan Çakır on February 01, 2022.