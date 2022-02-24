How much offensive help do the Dolphins need to give Tua Tagovailoa?

Armed with a “groundbreaking” new head coach in Mike McDaniel and more than $60 million in cap space, Miami needs to continue to pack pieces around the third-year quarterback.

MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins they were going to be contenders for the title of the AFC East in 2021, after winning 10 games in 2020; instead, they missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season in disappointing fashion.

The team fired the head coach brian flowers and hired the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, Mike McDanielushering in an era of “innovation”, as the owner put it stephen ross.

“We look forward to having you work with us and with [el gerente general] Chris [Grier] creating a team that will win super bowls“, said Ross. “First, we have to start by winning our conference and division games, and hopefully get to the superbowl“.

Miami has more than $60 million in salary-cap space to work with in the offseason, most of which must be invested in retaining his free agents and adding frontline players to his offense to support the quarterback Tua Tagovailoawho reaches a critical third season.

Heading into a critical third season of his career, time is running out for Tua Tagovailoa to prove he is the long-term solution for the Dolphins. Getty Images

From there, it’s the show McDaniel. He has been described as an innovator in play-management, known for thinking outside the box.

That’s a good thing for dolphins; with the buffalo bills and New England Patriots in their division, they will need some creativity to take the next step and return to the playoffs.

Projected Space Against Salary Cap: $61.3 million under the salary cap.

2 Related

Top free agents: TE Mike Gesicki, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, CB Nik Needham, WR Mack Hollins.

Potential candidates to be cut: Last season, the starting right tackle, Jessie Davismarked the 188th pass-block win rate in the NFL out of 200 qualified offensive linemen. Miami $3.6 million can be saved by cutting Davis and filling that gap with a big-name free agent.

The big question: How will you optimize Miami your space under the salary cap? The offensive tackle Terron Armstead? wide receiver Chris Godwin? Perhaps even the wide receiver Dave Adams? They are good wishes, but dolphins they have an attractive chunk of salary-cap space available, and they need to spend big after just missing the playoffs in 2021. There are some big names at tackle, their biggest need, and big-name players among them. wide receivers, too. Also, there is the matter of the corner of Pro Bowl Xavien Howard, who is going to want a restructured contract and pay raise in the offseason. With strong free agency and draft, the dolphins can be catapulted to the next level within the AFC.

Xavien Howard will likely demand a new contract and salary increase during the offseason in Miami. Getty Images

Best possible scenario for the offseason: Miami land a top-tier offensive tackle and wide receiver, or close a trade for the Los Angeles star Atlanta FalconsCalvin Ridley. Also, it manages to renew with Howard, ogbah, Needham and Hollins to keep the core of their defense and special teams intact.

The worst possible scenario for the campaign break: The crème de la crème of this year’s free agency is unconvinced with McDaniel and the dolphins they cannot sign someone who makes a difference. Also, they lose ogbah and are forced to redeem to Howard after failing to reach an agreement.

First look at the analyst draft for ESPNJordan Reid: put to Tagovailoa in an environment where he can succeed he should be a priority in 2022. Adding a wide receiver and continuing to add protection for him are likely scenarios. The dolphins they could also try to shore up the defensive line.

Priority needs: OL, WR, DL.

First turn: No. 29.