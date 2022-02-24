Héctor Herrera, praised by the Spanish press for his game in the Champions League

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 23.02.2022 17:02:27





The one-goal draw between Atlético de Madrid and Manchester United for the UEFA Round of 16 Champions League was the ideal setting for the Mexican Hector Herrera shined, asking for more opportunities from the field of play.

The former of Pachuca and Porto was participatory throughout the meeting and in the press of Spain They did not hesitate to highlight him as one of the best in the mattress cast, valuing his distribution of the ball and game creation.

The main Iberian newspapers such as Marca, AS and Mundo Deportivo gave a good rating for his performance, amid rumors of a possible departure from Atlético; In recent days, an offer from the houston dynamo of the mls.

Opinions of the Spanish press

“Kondogbia and Herrera dominated Simeone’s dream match. Two guys who would surely not be in the ideal line-up of almost any specialist of those of us who dedicate ourselves to typing the first thing that does not come to mind and that They were the two players in which Atlético was sustainedMark pointed out.

“Again moving the team with head, quality and ideas. The entrance of the Mexican it has been a balm for Atlético’s midfield, which was having a hard time having a break. He turned well, put quality and was attentive in the recovery. A solution for every close companion. He suits the team very well,” he noted in his AS report.

“The Mexican takes several games to a very interesting levelhas a ball circulation that other teammates do not have”, explained Mundo Deportivo.

“of his best matchesalthough cast in the final stretch. His first half was superbescorting Kondogbia in the midfield and marking the times, with steals and distribution”, El Desmarque branded.

​