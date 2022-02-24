Héctor Herrera and the pitiful destiny without glory that he did not deserve after declining in Europe

Héctor Herrera failed, in three years, to consolidate himself as a starter (Photo: Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Mexican midfielder Hector Herrerahas not managed to consolidate himself at Atlético de Madrid and at 31 years old his destiny seems to be on another continent

How is it explained that one of the Mexican soccer players who showed the greatest projection now has an uncertain destiny in European football? His outstanding performances led him to the Atletico Madrid, but his days there could be numbered; however, that does not mean that there is no place where it is well received.

The MLS increasingly seeks to gain ground on the international scene through great figures. Such is the case of houston dynamoa club that wants to return to its greatness through the services of the Mexican midfielder.

According to information from the journalist Tom Bogertthe Texans would have already launched an offer to Atlético for Héctor Herrera.

His arrival at the United States competition would undoubtedly mark the beginning of the end. At 31, he’s not a young player, but he’s not one on the verge of retirement, either. It is sad to think that one of the latest national soccer figuresHe would be migrating to the “league of tickets”, although you have to keep an eye on whether he finds a place in a European club.

This season, the native of Rosarito, Baja California, has barely been active in 14 of the 25 league games, and only on 3 occasions has he been a starter, in the rest he has entered in the last stages of the match. Add a total of 430 minutes out of 2,250 possible. In the Champions League the thing is not different either, of the 7 commitments he hardly saw activity in 2 (on day 3 against Liverpool and in the round of 16 first leg against Manchester United).

The lack of minutes and continuity is something that no professional player wants to go through, especially when they are in one of the best clubs in the world. Thus, H H counted the difficulties you face Being an element little used by Diego Pablo Simeon.

“It’s difficult because you always want to play, be the protagonist, participate and everything. At least I try to be calm and work for when I have to play and I get an opportunity to take advantage of it. The truth is that many times I go home fuckedwhich is where you can be who you are or express what you feel”, explained the Mexican in an interview with EFE.

His performance in the months could no longer be transcendent in the decision that the Spanish club makes about him (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Herrera showed one of the best levels ever seen from a Mexican player when he played in Portugal. With Porto he established himself as the leader of the squad and he was considered a footballer on a par with other historical figures such as Andrés Guardado or Rafa Márquez. There he accumulated 253 matches, scored 35 times and threw 35 assists.

In 2019 he left with the mattresses in search of increasing his legacy and this is where the tireless debates begin: what should he have done?; stay to shine in a powerful team in their league but with very few continental aspirations, or venture to a larger one and earn a position to be considered one of the best, not only in Spain, but in the world.

Today his role in the combined cholos it is taken by other pieces; Koke, Rodrigo dePaul and Geoffrey Kondogbia They have established themselves with the rojiblanco midfield, with Herrera being a replacement and not a competition for them.

The Mexican explained that he does not know why he is not a starter: “I don’t know. If it’s my way of playing or that I haven’t adapted one hundred percent in the way that the ‘master’ asks me. There is a lot of competition. It is also true. I do not know. the truth that I am not sure why I have not been able to be a fixture within the team. It’s difficult and I’m not the type of player who is on top of the ‘mister’ saying ‘why don’t I play, why this, why that…’. When it’s my turn to play, I know I have to be ready and help the team when it’s my turn.”

Diego Simeone trusts Herrera on rare occasions (Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

A future headed away from Liga MX

The answers to all the debates only have them H H And if his destiny is not yet defined, MLS and not Liga MX seems to be the path that the Olympic medalist would take. In June 2022 his relationship with Atlético de Madrid ends and from his statistics it seems that he will have no more place there.

“We haven’t talked about contracts, if we could renew, if he wanted out… Nothing. In any moment. I am super calm and I will be a player of the Athletic until the summer, if I have to be more then I will be and if not I will continue to be a professional until the end of the contract“He said in the same interview.

Hector Herrera is a pillar of Gerardo Martino’s lineups Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Regarding returning to Mexico, many yearn for the return to Pachuca of one of their prodigal sons, although the portfolios of the north could also bid; however, Herrera is clear about it, does not plan to return in the short term.

“Yes. Sometimes I think about it, because it is my country, my children have not lived in Mexico either, my family is there and one always wants to be close to my family, but I think it is not the time yet. I hope I can stay here for a few years.”

Herrera did not close the doors of a return to Mexico (Photo: AlejandroValencia/JamMedia/LatinContent via Getty Images)

Something that we must not forget is its weight for the Mexican team. Today it is one of the pillars for the project of Gerardo daddy Martino. Said by the Argentine strategist himself “he is the best soccer player that Mexico has”.

For this role, it is essential that H H find a way to get in rhythm for the World Cup in Qatar. Here a new mystery arises about what will be better for the player who will represent Mexico; change of scenery in Europe and fight for a place at the highest level (with the risk of being on the bench), or take a radical turn and be a potential superstar where the minutes will not be lacking, although yes, the level sports will be clearly inferior.

