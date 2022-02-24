He failed and was eliminated from the Concachampios after a win against Montreal

failure of Santos Lagoon of Caixinha. The technician Portuguese he returned to the place that saw him win his only league title. They say that second parts are never good, and that of the new boss Lagunero has not started in a terrifying way.

The team of the Lagoon Region was eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions League falling 3-0 in Montréal, on the Return of the Round of 16.

No wins in Closure 2022, Caixinha had a break, precisely in Concacafsince it took the minimum advantage against the Canadian club in the Ida duel in the TSM Corona Stadium. However, the reality of the team came like a bucket of cold water in Canadaafter Romell Quioto, Djordje Mihalovic and Jordan Koné they had a feast in the lagoon area and in 61′ minutes they ended the hopes of the team Mexican.

In the final line, Caixinha he moved his pieces in an attempt to react, but the efforts were isolated since they did not even manage to intimidate heather. What consummated one more failure for the lagoons in the search for a international title.

With 3-1 aggregate, Santos Laguna said goodbye to the possibility of attending a Club World Cup and lays the slab of Caixinha even heavier. As if that were not enough, in the League, a visit to the Aztec stadium to face Blue Cross, the team that stole their glory in 2021 and the former Portuguese.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: AMERICA: PRESENTED THE NEW BUS THAT WILL TRANSPORT THE AZULCREMA GROUP