Hctor Herrera shines in the draw against Manchester United

Hctor Herrera shone in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the party of first leg of the Champions League round of 16 and signed his best game since his arrival at Atlético de Madrid. The Mexican was a starter and played the entire match.

The midfielder was the leader of recoveries of the mattress box and was a fundamental piece in the beginning of the attacks of the Spanish team.

In addition, the former Porto player showed sacrifice in defensive runs and made a show of their criteria to distribute the ball to their teammates.

Despite the great performance of Hctor Herrera, Manchester United snatched the tie from Atlético in the last minutes, but without any doubt, If the Mexican maintains this level, he can become an indisputable for Cholo Simeone, who praised him, after the match.

OTHER NEWS ON MICRON AND THE VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How many days should a person with Covid-19 be isolated?

-What are the Covid symptoms for the micron variant and when do they disappear?

-How to download your Covid-19 vaccination certificate by WhatsApp

-Covid-19 vaccination for children in CDMX: Aren’t you 15 years old yet? you can register it

-Can I receive the booster vaccine if I have Covid-19 by micron or any of its variants?

-Omicrn in children: Diarrhea, bronchitis and cough with phlegm, the effects of the new Covid-19 variant