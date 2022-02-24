Harry Styles, Pharrell Williams and the male cosmetic boom | The weekly country

To the deconstruction of masculinity by nail polish. Or for the makeup base. In times of new sensitivities, the cosmetic gesture of man is seen as sociocultural progress. An advance/flaunt of inclusion and diversity, one less brick in the wall that divides genders. There is no fear of fragility, he proclaims himself, pointing out men who do not leave the house without compact powder and mascara on. Nor is it anything that has not been seen before, but today it has a political scope as a subversion of codes of identity representation, but also of mere individual expression. “Just because a guy puts on makeup or paints his nails doesn’t mean he’s gay, trans or wants to be drag, although there are still people who think so or intimidate you. This is a question of equality”, says the influential Manny Gutierrez. Ambassador of L’Oréal as the face of Maybelline’s Colossal Mascara in 2017, the youtuber American (five million subscribers on his channel, Manny Mua) has his own firm, Lunar Beauty, and can be considered, along with his counterpart James Charles, the spearhead of the latest cosmetic fever: beauty lines founded by famous men and media glory.

It hasn’t really been long before those colorful manicures, ombre looks and glazed lips showcased by male celebrities of all stripes and walks of life have paid off. Skin stars without a single pore, the members of the South Korean pop band BTS have been collaborating with the main firms in their country for at least five years in the development of beautifying products (South Koreans account for 20% of global cosmetics consumption). A couple of years ago, Ava Dean Beauty appeared on the market, under the label of singer AJ McLean, a former member of the Backstreet Boys, and Crete, the nail lacquers of rapper Lil Yachty (who left the company shortly after). Pharrell Williams, Machine Gun Kelly and the overwhelming Harry Styles now dominate the roost. And if the rumors are listened to, Cristiano Ronaldo and Idris Elba would have registered the Cristiano Ronaldo Origins and Sable Labs brands, respectively, to soon market their pots. The Portuguese soccer player certainly knows a bit about foundations, self-tanners and compact powders. The case of the British actor is much more ambitious: he has filed patents for more than twenty products, from make-up to pharmaceutical preparations.

The thing about the gentlemen entering the beauty business rag because they are also worth it as celebrities cannot surprise anyone anymore. Of course, there are the numbers that support the business venture, those almost 150,000 million euros of profits estimated this year for the male cosmetics sector, according to the Allied Market Research consultancy. A figure that supports sales of facial care products, for example, which in 2021 shot up 30%, smashing records prior to the covid crisis. “As a shopping experience, beauty has always been an intimidating thing for many men. Confinement showed them the solution with electronic commerce”, explains June Jensen, vice president of the NPD Group, regarding a market niche that has transcended anti-grey shampoos and more or less discreet moisturizing creams to celebrate concealers, foundations, even balms and lacquers. Of nails. The phenomenon of primped pandemic guythe guy who discovered the joys and benefits of cosmetic treatments and makeup in quarantine, has made Shiseido reinvent his Men series, launched in 2003 and reborn in March of last year, or that Boy de Chanel, active since 2018, has known a frantic addition and continues in recent months: eyelinerenamel, base with sunscreen…

And then there are the new narratives of identity that appeal to the script twist in the sociocultural values ​​of the young Z, endorsed for the market by the analyzes of the day. A recent NPD study on the habits of centenarians reports that at least 40% of young people between 18 and 22 years of age prefer non-binary cosmetics. “The idea that you don’t have to feel tied to a predetermined gender has permeated this age segment, sweeping away conventional beauty ideals,” concedes Larissa Jensen, an analyst at the consultancy. Shots from Pleasing, Harry Styles’ brand, go that way. “It’s a celebration of all these unique identities that make community. I feel very lucky to have so many supportive fans who believe in freedom and have built their own space of safety. Pleasing is for them, ”said the British singer during the launch of his cosmetic ordeal last November. The former teen idol member of the boy band One Direction has become the Mick Jagger of the TikTok generation, champions of gender fluidity, at least in terms of clothing and aesthetics. “These are products that I would use myself,” he says. With his particular flag manicure, he does not deceive. In bottles that look like perfume bottles, nail polishes are the main attraction of Pleasing, complemented at the moment by a “2 in 1” serum for eyes and lips and a pearlescent highlighter in pearls that also serves as a makeup base. Vegan beauty, not tested on animals, limited quantities and sustainable packaging, as the current discourse marks.

The same philosophy of non-binary adherence and minimal environmental impact resonates in the line of treatments offered by Pharrell Williams at Humanrace, his lifestyle brand. At 48 years old and with a radiant complexion that led CNN to confirm that no, he is not a vampire, the popular African-American singer and producer finally gives real clues about his beautifying routine and how to imitate it: rice powder to cleanse the face , peeling with lotus on top to exfoliate, moisturizing cream to hydrate… And for the body, solid soap. New York dermatologist Elena Jones is behind the formulas. Curiously – or not – the main enthusiasts of Humanrace cosmetics are women, although Williams insists that her products do not distinguish between gender or race: “We are all born in the same skin”. A declaration of principles that does not exactly find the same echo in UN/DN Laqr, the collection of nail polishes by Machine Gun Kelly. If the heavily tattooed Texan rapper (Colson Baker of baptismal grace, about to turn 32) has decided to attack pie-size it is because “individualism is dying and self-expression is the only way to keep it alive”, as he proclaims. The name of his line reads undoneundone, a phonetic-orthographic game with which he intends undo the cliché that most beauty brands are created by and for women.

“In this industry, guys like Colson sit at the top of an unequal power structure: they deal with mostly male CEOs at the same level, while their customers are almost all women. Such an imbalance allows them to behave as they please, without consequences, while much higher standards are demanded of their female colleagues”, says Cristina Montemayor, make-up artist and editor of Very Good Light, a digital magazine for men’s cosmetics. “What I question is whether these famous men with their brands are really the key to ending binary discrimination or is it just reinforcing the old patriarchal system, designed to keep men in their position of power.” She is not without reason: Fenty Beauty, the cosmetic branch of Rihanna’s emporium, has been inclusive since its launch in 2017. Also that of singer and actress Selena Gomez, Rare Beauty, presented in 2020. Why both invariably end up on the shelves of the women’s sections of drugstores and supermarkets is the million dollar question.