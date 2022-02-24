Goldberg confirms that he received the call from WWE when he had COVID-19



Bill Goldberg He has appeared in different media in recent days, where he has made interesting statements about his career and his latest fights in WWE, especially the confrontation against Roman Reigns in Elimination Chamber held last weekend.

On this occasion he went through the microphones of the CarCast podcast, in which revealed to have contracted COVID-19 when WWE called him to prepare his fight against the Universal champion. The former champion explained how difficult the preparation process is for a person his age, and more so in those conditions.

“Roman is a great guy. It would have been nice to fight him at 40, but he had to do it at 55,” Goldberg said when asked about Roman Reigns and their match in Elimination Chamber. “Let’s face it, 15 years ago I would have crushed him, but now it’s another story. I am 55 years old, I do two fights a year, what am I going to do? I come to one of the biggest pay-per-view events and I’m going to beat the WWE Universal Champion to take the belt home for six months and then come back? I don’t write the script, I just follow it. I follow more or less. One of the reasons I came back was to give back to the business what he gave me. If I can make Roman worth a million dollars at WrestleMania against Brock, that’s my job.”

“I had an extremely short period of time to prepare for combat,” he continued. “I hadn’t trained for three months, I contracted COVID when they called me to go. I literally had two weeks in the gym to prepare. What people don’t understand, and it will come out in the documentary, is that it’s difficult to do that at 20 years old, it’s more difficult at 30 years old, at 40 years old it’s almost impossible, at 55 years old… I’m one of the 0.003% of human beings on the planet who can do something like that.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.