Games with Gold games for March 2022 leaked

With just a few days to go until the end of February, the Games with Gold games March 2022 which will be available on Xbox consoles in the coming days. At least, that is what a recent leak of the four games that would be part of this promotion next month with their respective entry and exit dates ensures.

This leak comes from the Dealabs forums, by Billbil-kun, the same user who has leaked previous Games with Gold and PS Plus games multiple times. According to this user, all four Games with Gold games for March 2022 They are:

The Flame in the Flood (March 1-31)

Street Power Soccer (March 16-April 15)

Sacred 2 Fallen Angel (March 1-15)

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square (March 16-31)

Of course, this information is far from confirmed officially, so it will have to be taken with some caution until the March Games with Gold are announced by Xbox. Something that, from the experience of other leaks, could happen in the next few hours. We will see if this user is correct in his prediction again or if there is any last minute change.

If this leak is confirmed,what do you think of the list of games for the Games with Gold in March? Many users do not fully understand that Xbox continues betting on this service also having Xbox GamePassthat this final stretch of the month of February has had 7 new games that can be played on consoles, PCs and mobile devices thanks to the Xbox cloud.