Frustration locks medical students in classrooms

Students who are in the fourth grade of the human medicine career at the Autonomous University of Nayarit, in an interview with Meridiano, lamented the decision made by the institution’s General Directorate of Education, so that they remain without attending hospitals to carry out their learning.

Time passes and the experiential experience is not strengthened, the opportunity to do internships, says Arturo, a fourth grade student, “this is something serious because medicine is not based solely on theory, it is a combination of theory and practice to achieve the complement and in this case, taking online classes because for me it has not been what I expected from my career, I expected to a certain extent a more complicated career and it has been even easier and well this is going to have consequences for us future”.

And he adds, visibly worried, “we will have to go to boarding school, to social service and that is when we are going to hit the wall and this is something very worrying in my case, because I feel that I need a lot of practice”, he refers Arturo who is accompanied by some other students.

During medical internships, medical students attend first-level consultations, “we attend to the elderly, pregnant women, children, we treat illnesses that a general practitioner can treat, but if they are more serious illnesses, they are referred to the patient to a specialist, but it is during internships that we as students learn to manage the doctor-patient relationship, in addition to making good diagnoses and granting medical treatments”, he points out and is concerned that all this is not being done and consequently not experience is being gained.

We asked him specifically what would affect his professional life, “as a professional doctor it could be that in the future we have several failures when caring for our patients due to the same lack of practice and it could be that we get to have legal problems and that is worrying because our commitment is to serve our patients and serve them in the best way”.

For his part, the young student of the same career, who identifies himself as “JA” expressed that for a future doctor it is essential to carry out his medical practices: “by not doing them we will lack medical experience that could save the lives of other human beings”.

Finally, “JA” recommended that first and second year medical students fight for their rights to attend internships at the entity’s hospitals: “because as my colleague said, medicine is theory and practice and without practice there is no experience, without experience there is no knowledge and without knowledge there is only will there are no solutions”, he asserted.