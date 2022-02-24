From Mark Ruffalo to Stephen King: Artists React to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The “military operation” of Russia on Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, has sounded alarm bells around the world. Artists of different nationalities have turned to their social networks, where they have millions of followers, to express their discontent with the current situation. Such is the case of the actor Mark Ruffalo, the singer Cardi B or the writer Stephen King, among others.

Safe Santiago

The Spaniard, director of the saga “Torrent”manifested itself through an extensive message in Instagram, and referred to the inconsistency of the human being who, despite his great scientific advances, continues to engage in wars. “After the terrible pandemic, the war between Russia and Ukraine it can only bring backwards, ruin, misery and death”, reads an excerpt from his post.

Mark Ruffalo

The actor who gave life to Hulk in the movies of Marvel Studiosavoided endorsing one position or another, instead expressing concern for innocent people who end up caught in the middle of an armed conflict.

“Sending love and good prayers to all the innocent people of Ukraine, Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of violence and asymmetric destruction,” he wrote.

Stephen King

Last night, the acclaimed Writer of terror made his position public, through an analogy. For him, the world should not sit idly by in the face of the attack perpetrated by Russia. “You don’t stand by while a big kid hits a little kid,” she wrote in a tweet, the Wednesday 23 at night.

Cardi-B

Before the invasion of the Ukrainian territory, when the subject was quite tense, the rapper Cardi-B used your account Twitter to address the leaders of the world and tell them that, before thinking about power, think about who is really important: the citizens.

“Hopefully these world leaderss stop dreaming about him can and actually think about who is really affected (the citizens) besides that the whole world is in crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about,” the “Bodak Yellow” singer wrote.

