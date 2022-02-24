from Elsa Pataky to Alba Carrillo

Fonsi Nieto and his wife, Marta Castro, have been in the news this week after it came to light that they have separated. The couple had already decided to go their separate ways last September. They have shared eight years of love and have a son, Hugo, just over a year old, who will unite them forever.

For the moment, both have assured that the breakup is by mutual agreement and that there would have been no third parties. The dj confirmed a few days ago that the reason was none other than the wear and tear on the relationship.

Fonsi Nieto and Marta Castro Other sources

The former motorcycling driver and Marta Castro began their relationship in 2013, when they met at a nightclub where she worked as a waitress. In April 2017 they were married in a ceremony in Eivissa.

Now, the 43-year-old nephew of Ángel Nieto begins a new stage in his life. On Wednesday, Fonsi went to his social networks to show that he was in top form posing in front of a mirror in the weight room of a gym.

Fonsi Nieto has shared an image this Wednesday in which he shows how he stays in shape instagram

The DJ has never been a man of many words when it comes to his personal life. But whether he likes it or not, he has been the protagonist of the pages of the heart for his media romances. His first famous courtship was with the actress Elsa Pataky in 2000. She was beginning to be famous for her role in When I got out of class. He had already won several motorcycling championships in 125cc in junior categories. They were together four and a half years.

Fonsi Nieto and Elsa Pataky, in 2002 Getty Images

Shortly after his breakup with the now wife of Chris Hemsworth, Fonsi began dating Ariadne Artiles from the Canary Islands, who was beginning to emerge as a model. Their infatuation was such that just a few months later, in October 2005, they decided to walk down the aisle at a ceremony held in Eivissa. Three years their love lasted.

Fonsi with Ariadne Artiles, with whom he was married from 2005 to 2008 Wire Image

It was followed by another very mediatic relationship, although brief, the one he had with the Formula 1 driver Carmen Jordá. The couple went to numerous public events together and caramelized but the spark went out shortly after their one year anniversary.

Fonsi Nieto and the Formula 1 driver Carmen Jorda, in 2009 Juan Naharro Giménez

In the spring of 2010, recently separated from Jordá, Fonsi fell in love with another television face, Alba Carrillo. A year later, his son Lucas was born. It was at that moment when the athlete began to work as a DJ. The night plans were not compatible with family life and the couple separated.

Alba Carrillo and Fonsi Nieto Third parties

Then, in 2013, Marta Castro arrived, who has been with him for eight years and has given him her second child. But she apparently she will not be the ultimate partner either. Will the ex-pilot now resume his reputation as a Don Juan?