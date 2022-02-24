Friends: The actress who refused to return to comedy to reprise her role

Friends, during its ten-season run, featured many recurring characters and others as guests. Reese Witherspoon played one of these, but when the production asked her to come back, she refused and later explained her reasons.

friendsthe situation comedy considered one of the most successful of recent times, remained on the air through the chain NBC for 10 seasons making people laugh and bring joy through the screen. His characters were all stuck in the hearts and memories of the viewers and therefore are remembered at every moment.

Actress who played one of Rachel Green’s sisters, refused to return to Friends to reprise her role on the sitcom

During its 10-part run, Friends featured a host of actors who played the various recurring characters that complemented the main characters’ stories. Likewise, the guests also made themselves felt in all seasons, since the program represented the dream where any acting professional wanted to be.

While fans have learned over the years that some actors have turned down roles they were once offered to play on Friends, there was one star who, after embodying his character, never wanted to return to the hit NBC sitcom. Is about Reese witherspoonwho played Jill Green, Rachel’s sister (Jennifer Aniston).

It turns out that Reese Witherspoon made a big reveal to Jennifer Aniston about Friends, confessing that she refused to return to the show when the producers asked her to. Remember that she and Christina Applegate (played Amy Green), they gave life to the sisters of Aniston’s character, but they never crossed paths in the entire history of comedy.

Reese Witherspoon told Jennifer Aniston that she felt nervous working in front of a live audience on Friends

Friends fans remember Jill Green, especially for getting to flirt with Ross to annoy Rachel. Witherspoon’s role on the NBC series might have been bigger than it unfolded, but the actress refused to return to the sitcom when she did. It was through The Morning Show, where she shares the screen with Aniston, when the star revealed the reason:

“I was too nervous, I couldn’t do it.”

Reese Witherspoon told Jennifer Aniston that it was great to work in front of a live audience like Friends did, but she refused to reprise her character due to getting nervous if she performed in front of an audience again. Both actresses spent very little screen time during Friends, but are now in charge of the successful program The Morning Show, which premiered in 2019 on the streaming platform. AppleTV+.