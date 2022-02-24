Freire and Talavera will miss the game against America due to injury

The lesions continue to be present in Cougars and now the university students will have to face America on Saturday without Alfredo Talavera and Nicholas Freirewho is there injured and they will not be able to have activity, the goalkeeper until next week and the center within two.

And it is that the University Club reported that Nicolás Freire would take approximately two weeks to recover from a muscle injury in the left hamstringwhich he suffered in the last match against Atlas and that forced him to come off the bench at minute 63 of the match.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that goalkeeper Talavera suffers from bursitis on the right shoulder and they hope that in a week he captain auriazul be recovered.

And although they are fundamental men in the coach’s scheme Andres Lillinithere are already substitutes and it will not be the first time they play in those places: the youth squad Ricardo Galindo in the central defense, while the university framework will be cared for by Julio Gonzalezwho has already played against America on past occasions, also due to injuries to Alfredo Talavera.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: IRARRAGORRI ON SAVED’S RETURN TO ATLAS: “TODAY WE ARE NOT HERE TO CONSIDER THAT”