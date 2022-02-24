Free Fire: weekly agenda from February 23 to March 1 with a new elite pass

free fire unveils its new weekly agenda. Between February 23 and March 1 you will find new opportunities to expand your library of cosmetics. Enjoy the latest items in the Garena title, available at no additional cost on iOS and Android mobile devices.

All the contents of the weekly agenda of Free Fire

Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Lucky MP5

Thursday, February 24, 2022: Discount medal package

Friday February 25, 2022: Midnight Oni and Katana Reload

Saturday February 26, 2022: Luck Royale discount and pre-order now

Monday, February 28, 2022: Diamond royale, royale weapons and star recharge

Tuesday, March 1, 2022: Steampunk Tale elite pass launch

The weekly agenda It stands out for the start of the new elite pass, called Steampunk Tale. You will be able to unlock themed cosmetics as the culmination of these seven days of content. Nor can we ignore the diamonds and royale weapons, which return with the same force as always. Midnight oni and katana reloading will delight fans of the oriental court.

Do you want to be up to date with what is happening in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around you. The most popular content come through the free reward codes. When redeeming them, you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

Source: Free Fire on Twitter