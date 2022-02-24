‘Fortnite’: See here where to find the Level Up Token northwest of Sanctuary

Mexico City. – As glorious as top tier tokens are in Fortnite, they can sometimes be painfully difficult to collect. This includes searching for Monarch of Week 2de find the token placed northwest of Sanctuary. The instructions given don’t help much, considering this area is essentially just a mountain surrounded by countless trees and bushes, which will probably leave some lost. Fortunately, this token is one of many who love a good view of the map.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker