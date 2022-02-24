‘Fortnite’: See here where to find the Level Up Token northwest of Sanctuary

Mexico City. – As glorious as top tier tokens are in Fortnite, they can sometimes be painfully difficult to collect. This includes searching for Monarch of Week 2de find the token placed northwest of Sanctuary. The instructions given don’t help much, considering this area is essentially just a mountain surrounded by countless trees and bushes, which will probably leave some lost. Fortunately, this token is one of many who love a good view of the map.

This token is found on top of the smudge that hugs the left side of the Shrine. It has views of the whole POI and it is at the northernmost and highest point of the mountain. If you’re having trouble finding it, look for the lone wooden bench on the spike, as the item is right in front of it. However, some may consider falling into sanctuary beforehand, since the POI is usually full of enemies and there are no chests on the mountain.

If you have already managed to collect all the Week 1 tokens, the gun wrap Monarch Glow should reward you once you have finished all of the Week 2 challenges. Note that these Monarch quests are only available until the end of Season 1. So those who want the Monarch wrap and skin style Sea bream must act quickly in the hunt for each week’s tokens.