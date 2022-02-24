‘Fortnite’ See here where to find the Level Up Token northwest of Condo Canyon in Week 2

Mexico City.- With the arrival of the missions of the week 2 from monarch on Fortnite, the top level tokens they can be discovered once again all over the map. This set of challenges is more difficult than the previous one, with tokens now hiding in harder-to-reach sections. The tile northwest of Canyon Condo is a great example of this, as players will need to figure out how to access the high peak it is on.

Although the mission points you to the northwest of Canyo Condono, this Top Level Token is directly west of POI. In this area, there is a stream of water surrounding a desert island; the token can be found on the island on top of the massive rock structure in the center. We advise players to get on the structure directly from the bus, as this is probably the fastest method of getting there. However, there is a smaller structure near chonkers Speedway with a zip line that can connect to this location.

Please note that all Monarch quests will expire at the end of the season. So, if you’re looking to unlock your exclusive cosmetics, make sure you find all seven of the top tier tokens each week. These cosmetics include the black wrap glow and Monarch’s golden skin, a style unlocked after all challenges for each of the four weeks are completed.