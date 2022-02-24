Fortnite patch 19.20: Clandestine Cavern, Haven skins, skins and more changes

Fortnite: Battle Royale received during the course of this morning from the tuesday february 1 from 2022 a new patch for the current Season 1: Back of Chapter 3. The Epic Games game has been updated once again to bring us version 19.20 which this time adds news such as the new Clandestine Cavern point of interest, the Haven skin in the battle pass and more. As always it also brings fixes and corrections to all platforms the game is available on. below we summarize the details most relevant and the changes that have been included with 19.20.

We have started disabling matchmaking in preparation for the v19.20 update, and server downtime will begin soon. We’ll let you know when downtime is over! pic.twitter.com/3AOEkYrRxr— Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) February 1, 2022

Clandestine Cavern and Mythic Stinger

With update 19.20 Epic Games has introduced a new point of interest technology on the map. Specifically in the depths of the mountains, north of Camp Carioso. Now here you will find the Clandestine Caverna place with a central channel with numerous materials and facilities.

Epic Games has commented that the Clandestine Cavern houses a mythical version of the stinger submachine gun which has more power (and recoil) than normal.

which has more power (and recoil) than normal. In the words of the company, getting the mythical stinger submachine gun is not going to be easy…

The mythical sting submachine gun is not included in competitive queues at its release.

The heavy shotgun returns from the chamber

The heavy shotgun has returned from the chamber with a good facelift for Chapter 3 of Fortnite.

the heavy shotgun now it only shoots one cartridge has increased its range and requires greater precision.

has increased its range and requires greater precision. It is very consistent and tremendously reliable (unlike the classic, the new heavy shotgun cannot pass through multiple targets . This is an issue that will be resolved in a future update.)

. This is an issue that will be resolved in a future update.) You can find the heavy shotgun by the ground, normal and rare chests or supply drops. It is available at all rarities and in competitive queues.

All Haven Costume Masks

Another new feature of the 19.20 update is that you can now start unlock all Haven costume skins via the current Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass (of course, only if you have access to the Battle Pass and have already obtained the Haven outfit).

To unlock the masks you must take into account the next:

you should gather the feathers that you will find in the chests all over the island and redeem them in the “Haven Skins” section of the Battle Pass tab.

all over the island and redeem them in the “Haven Skins” section of the Battle Pass tab. each mask offer you a special mission that you will need to complete in order to redeem it (for example: catch fish to unlock cat skins, forage to unlock deer skins, glide to unlock owl skins, and more).

that you will need to complete in order to redeem it (for example: catch fish to unlock cat skins, forage to unlock deer skins, glide to unlock owl skins, and more). You can see the mission of each mask in the “Masks of Haven” section of the battle pass, and each one can be unlocked until the end of Season 1 of Chapter 3.

Update XP in Creative mode

The PE experience has been improved beyond the Battle Royale mode and has reached the mode Creative. As reported by Epic Games:

Creative Islands must go through a calibration process before they start awarding Battle Pass XP from your in-game commendations.

Thanks to the 19.20 update, yes you activated a mention before completing the calibrationyou will receive the XP as soon as it is available.

Patch 19.20 Fixes and Corrections

This update brings some general changes and fixes for the game, as always we can extract them from the Trello from Epic and from the press releases. They are the following:

balance changes

Spider-Man’s web shooters will fire 20 shots instead of 80 in competitive queues. This change is intended to encourage players to make more strategic decisions when using the item without losing its effectiveness as a mobility tool.

The tornado and lightning weather phenomena have been added to Team Fight.

Important bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the Reboot Van’s visual indicator would appear at a much greater distance than the audio being played.

Fixed an issue where games would not be recorded during a tournament session and any points earned would be lost.

Fixed an issue where eliminated players would drop Spider-Man’s web shooters at full charge even though the charge wasn’t at full charge before the player was eliminated.

All cosmetics and skins of patch 19.20

Naturally this version 19.20 of Fortnite also brings us a lots of new cosmetic items and skins that dataminers are responsible for collecting. Over the next few days we can have them in the in-game store if we want to acquire them with turkeys. Here below we show you the news in this regard:

Remember that you can visit our complete guide to know the best tips and tricks and easily overcome all the challenges of the season. Fortnite is a Battle Royale that is free to PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and devices Androidyou can read our analysis.