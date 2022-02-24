Fortnite Creative Down – Creative, a part of Fortnite, has been reported as inaccessible by multiple players since the start of the day. According to multiple players and official status, the Fortnite Creative servers have been down and the screen has been black ever since.

The Fortnite Status official has issued a statement saying it is investigating the issue. The article describes the current scenario of FortniteCreative being idle, with players reporting a black screen.

Fortnite Creative Down with players reporting black screen

Fortnite is a very popular battle royale game published by Epic Games. Creative is a part of the same genre, presenting a mode with a different platform for players.

Fortnite’s creative mode will allow players to create their own private map with all the content in the game. It has some codes available for members of the Fortnite community and interested players can join the creative map for something other than Fortnite Battle Royale.

As most of the gaming community knows by now, Epic Games’ popular Battle Royale Fortnite had been facing this meltdown as early as this morning only on Creative.

Generally, downtime occurs while there are updates to the game. The first major update since the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 will be released today on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo, and mobile devices. The game starts disabling matchmaking earlier this afternoon and the server downtime is brief.

Fortnite Status stated today: “We are aware of an issue where players in creative mode may have their screens go black after completing a match. This is currently being investigated and we will provide an update when possible.”

Several streamers reported the matter via Twitter, showing their visible displeasure at the persistent issue, with many also reporting that account information is also unavailable. However, the problem will be fixed soon.

