Formula 1 removes ticket sales for the Russian GP from its page

The official F1 website has temporarily removed the option to buy tickets for the Russian Grand Prix

The official page of the Formula 1 removed from his calendar the possibility of buying Russian Grand Prix ticketswhich is scheduled for the 2022 season in the second half of the year.

The race that takes place at the Sochi Autodrome is scheduled for Sunday, September 25, after the Italian Grand Prix and before Singapore. However, on the official ticket portal, the option to purchase tickets has disappeared.

The authorities of the queen category of motorsports have not yet released a position on this situation, nor has it been mentioned whether the calendar will remain with 22 dates. The goal of Formula 1 was to make this year the season with the most races in history.

Similarly, the name of Russia disappeared from the F1 calendar tab and the rest of the races remain on their previously announced dates.

In case the Formula 1 decide to announce the withdrawal of Russian Grand Prix On the table you have the options of Qatar, Styria, Portugal and Turkey, the latter giving great emotions last season.

The option to buy tickets for the Russian GP, ​​between Italy and Singapore, has disappeared formula1.com

Russia currently maintains a political conflict in its country with Ukraine and NATO. However, it has not been disclosed if this could be the reason why they could cancel or reschedule the Grand Prix celebration.

The Formula 1 is currently carrying out its pre-season tests at the Circuit de Catalunya, while the season will start on March 20 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Nikita Mazepin, a Russian driver for the Haas team, expressed his confidence in holding the race. ‎“According to what I have understood with the Formula 1, the race goes on and you will surely see me there. I have always been a great supporter of keeping sports away from politics,” said Mazepin, who is in his second season at the Great Circus.