Former WWE Champion signs for AEW

During the last hours there has been a lot of news from AEW about the possible surprises that the maximum shareholder such as Tony Khan has prepared. So much so that there is now much speculation about talent who is a free agent and who can sign for any company.

New AEW signing

Tony Khan does not stop acquiring talent in a simple way that is being a free agent in the wrestling market. AEW is a young company but it has managed to position itself in the status of reference companies for the next stars of the future.

That privileged position where they are the fighters themselves who, like anyone, wanted to be able to debut in WWE now opens the way for it to also occur in AEW. Not only because of the good treatment that fighters receive with the ability of the flexibility that Khan offers, but because of the variety of fighters.

Many referents took this as the main reason why they decided to end up signing with AEW. A project without a consolidated leader that allows anyone who wants to take on the world to dream. Something that very few can boast, therefore more signings are expected to join the company.

Fightful Select has learned that AEW is signing Shane “Swerve” Strickland, after much speculation. A great acquisition for AEW. When it starts, interest from other companies.

It is the information that comes from the American media, the one better known as Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, who was the North American champion in NXT, is signing for Tony Khan’s company. There are many talents of the young product of the NXT black and yellow brand that end up in the ranks of AEW.

Something that surprises more every day considering that in their day they had a small war on Wednesdays to attract a larger audience. Something that is already far away because the WWE NXT development brand has passed to the USA Network and is broadcast on Tuesday nights.

