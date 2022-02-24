FNCS Fortnite Season 1 – Semifinals: dates, times and how to get Twitch drops

The semifinals of the FNCSthe Fortnite Champion Series of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 take place from February 24 to 27, 2022. You can get free rewards thanks to drops from Twitter for watching certain channels when they broadcast this event live. Just below we tell you what you have to do to earn these rewards:

Semifinals of the FNCS of Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: dates and times

The dates and times of the FNCS Semifinals of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 in Europe are as follows:

02/25/22 : from 7:00 p.m. CET to 9:30 p.m. CET.

: from 7:00 p.m. CET to 9:30 p.m. CET. 02/26/22 : from 7:00 p.m. CET to 9:30 p.m. CET.

: from 7:00 p.m. CET to 9:30 p.m. CET. 02/27/22: from 7:00 p.m. CET to 10:00 p.m. CET.

Fortnite Season 1: how to watch the FNCS Semifinals live

The first option we have to see the FNCS Semifinals of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 live and direct is Twitter. All shows will be streamed live in all languages, and you can watch them on watch.fortnite.com. Another option is to check the list of Twitch streams with activated drops and enter one of them.

How to get rewards by watching the Fortnite FNCS with Twitch Drops

Free rewards from FNCS Twitch drops during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Watching at least 30 minutes of any FNCS Twitch stream that has drops enabled as of 02/24/2022 at 16:00 CET we can get the following rewards:

FNCS Style Graffiti

In the following phases of the FNCS you will be able to get these other rewards with Twitch drops:

Number One Backpacking Accessory (and all of its additional styles, including a new blue one)

(and all of its additional styles, including a new blue one) Chopped Paladins Loading Screen

Please also note that in order to claim the rewards, we must have connected our Twitch account with our Epic Games account. To do this, we go to this section of the web.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 FNCS Schedule

The dates and times for the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1 FNCS tournament are as follows:

Final: March 5 and 6, 2022.

