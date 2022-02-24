Five keys to survive in a conversation about ‘The Godfather’

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the premiere of The GodfatherFrancis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece returns to the cinema for a limited time in some rooms from February 25. Paramount and American Zoetrope (Coppola’s production company) have carried out a meticulous restoration of the three films. If you haven’t seen it yet, this is the best time.

In the list of the best films of the American Film Institute, which is renewed each year with the votes of filmmakers from all sectors of the industry, The Godfather ranks second after Citizen Kane. His script is also considered the second best, according to the Writers Guild of America. The film premiered on March 15, 1972 in the United States, and on October 20 in Spain.

The Godfather

So realistic you can smell the spaghetti

Francis Ford Coppola came to win, in 1971, an Oscar for best original screenplay together with Edmund H. Northon for Patton. He was 31 years old, some mild success with B movies, and a large debt accumulated from having produced him. THX-1138 to his friend George Lucas.

One of his main creditors was the giant production company Paramount, which had the rights to a best-selling book, The Godfather, by Mario Puzo. so after rejecting the project Sergio Leone (his mobster movie would be once upon a time in america) and Peter Bogdanovich (after the success of the last movierolled What’s wrong with me, doctor?with Barbra Streisand), Coppola agreed to direct The Godfather with the promise that “it would be so realistic you could smell the spaghetti.”

Coppola’s three rules

Before filming began, Coppola set three rules for himself that he did not intend to break under any circumstances. One: Start shooting with the finished script. Two: Work only with trusted people. And three: shoot in such a way that the production company could not alter your film.

Some time later, with The Godfather already become one of the most acclaimed films in history, the director recognized that I couldn’t fulfill any of its three basic rules.

The Godfather

The producers did not want Marlon Brando

In the late 1960s, Brando was a retiring and troubled star. Since his last hit, the human packBy 1966, his athletic figure had vanished, he was prone to obesity, and he had a reputation for misnthropic and moody. Live on your private island of Tahit away from it all.

Coppola knew he must be Don Vito Corleone when in a test the actor stuffed his mouth with toilet paper, imposed a whispery voice, and said, “He’s a bulldog. He looks mean, but deep down he’s loving.”

Al Pacino stole the role from Robert Redford

Once Brando had been cast, the initial casting call was as follows: Robert Redford, Dustin Hoffman, Jack Nicholson or Ryan O’Neall as Michael Corleone, Robert Duvall as Tom Hagen, the councilors, Robert de Niro as Sonny, and John Cazale as Fredo. For the role of Kay Adams, Michael’s fiancée, Coppola cast Diane Keaton because of her reputation as an eccentric.

The Godfather

But Coppola was convinced that Al Pacino should be Michael Corleone, even though the producers They didn’t like him because he was so short. Finally, Pacino kept the role and James Caan played his brother Sonny, leaving Robert de Niro to play Vito Corleone as a young man, in the second part. Without a doubt, the cinema won with these changes.

Frank Sinatra Threats

Coppola hired real gangsters to appear in the film. One of them was Lenny Montana, a wrestling champion who protected a capo. The director liked his physical presence so much that he cast him as Luca Brasi, the Godfather’s top hitman.

On the other hand, the character of singer Johnny Fontane, played by Al Martino, was immediately identified with Frank Sinatra. To Sinatra himself, who knew he was being investigated for his connections with the mafia, He was not amused and reported the production company to try to stop filming. One night Mario Puzo ran into him in a bar and Sinatra threatened him by yelling, “I’m going to break your legs! Did the FBI give you the information to write the fucking book?”

