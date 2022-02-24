FIFA studies that in Qatar 2022 there are 26 summoned by country – David Medrano

WAITING

FIFA opened the possibility that instead of being 23 those summoned for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could be 26, which in the case of Mexico would open up new possibilities. At the moment Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has between 18 and 19 safe places. The possibility of five post-pandemic changes is what has generated FIFA’s analysis of raising the number of summoned for the World Cup to 26, although it could be that only 23 were summoned per game, as happens in the World Cup qualifier, where There is no limit to convene, but there is for duels, where only 23 can be registered on the card, who are eligible for the match in turn.

THE BEST

The Argentine Favio Álvarez is the player with the most participation in goals after six games. The Argentine leads that sector with five appearances in goals, while Alan Mozo he is the best in terms of assists for goals with three. In terms of headers, Gignac sets the standard with 16. In shots on goal, the best is Berterame from Atlético de San Luis with 15, one more than Gignac himself. The category of shots on goal from outside the area is led by Luis Chávez from Pachuca with 12. In crosses from the left the best is Luis Quiñones with 35 good services, while from the right Florian Thauvin is also from tigers with 20. In one-on-one attacking duels won, the best is Alexis Vega with a total of 12.

FIRST STEP

As long as Cancún FC does not pass the certification, its new owner Jeff Luhnow will not make large investments in the squad, so despite already being the owner of the team, he decided that the current tournament will face a modest squad and without figures. The former manager of the Houston Astros in the Major Leagues has in mind to approve the certification next month and then for the upcoming tournament make a significant investment in players to be able to fight for promotion. Luhnow is the one who had decided to buy the saint Louis to convert it into Club de Cuervos, but later changed his mind and preferred to buy Cancún from the Expansion League to seek promotion in the short term.

