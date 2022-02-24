features, price and data sheet

Motorola is back at the high end. With the new Motorola Edge 30 Pro, the classic mobile brand puts all the meat on the grill to offer a flagship with the latest Qualcomm processor, a pOLED screen with a very high refresh rate of 144 Hz and an improvement in the section photographic with the inclusion of two 50 megapixel sensors.

This is everything the Motorola Edge 30 Pro offers, a mobile that represents the next step for Motorola to aspire to enter the top of the best mobiles of the moment. With the Motorola Edge X30 we already saw that the brand could get ahead of its rivals being the first mobile to release the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Now comes this Pro version, an international version of the Edge X30 that also hits the high end with a price very competitive.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro data sheet

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Screen 6.7″ POLED FHD+



2400 x 1080px, 20:9



HDR10+, 144Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 8 / 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB (UFS 3.1) Battery 4,800mAh



Fast charge 68W



Wireless charging 15W



Reverse charge 5W rear cameras 50MP, f/1.8, OIS



Wide angle: 50 MP, f / 2.2, 114º



Depth: 2MP, f/2.4 Frontal camera 60MP, f/2.2 OS android 12 connectivity 5G, WiFi 6E, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Dimensions and weight 163 x 75.9 x 8.79mm



196g Others IP52 resistance, USB C, DisplayPort 1.4, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, triple microphone, Price €799.99

144Hz pOLED display and the latest from Qualcomm

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro adds the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Qualcomm’s most advanced processor for this 2022 and that we have seen in other high-end ones such as the recent OPPO Find X5 Pro or the Xiaomi 12 Pro, mobiles that will rival this new Motorola.

The presence of the processor does not come alone. Motorola also adds the Snapdragon X65 Modem to improve 5G coverage and add Wi-Fi 6E compatibility. For memory, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will come in 8 and 12 GB LPDDR5 versions, with storage starting at 128 GB and going up to 512 GB.

For the screen, a panel of 6.7 inches Max Vision OLED with a ratio of 88.5%. It has FullHD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels in a 20: 9 format and is compatible with HDR10 +. But without a doubt, the differential technical aspect is the introduction of a 144Hz refresh rateslightly above the 120 Hz offered by its main competitors.

At the sound level, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification. It also has Snapdragon Sound technology to improve sound quality through Bluetooth headphones.

For connectivity, there is no lack of 5G, NFC or Bluetooth 5.2. Design-wise, this Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with IP53 certificationone point (here yes) below the main flagships.

The battery is one of the strengths of this new high-end Motorola. It has 4,800 mAh and a TurboPower fast charging up to 68W, which promises to charge the mobile to 50% in about 15 minutes. It does not stop there, because wireless charging is also present with 15W. To complement, we have 5W reversible charging with which to recharge, even if it is slower, other mobiles with wireless charging.

Android 12 together with a My UX customization layer, very light and with almost no additional applications, is in charge of the software. Motorola explains that this mobile is also the first to add support for Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platformalong with the Lenovo A3 ThinkReality.

Triple camera and the largest front camera on the market with 60 megapixels

The usual thing in the photographic section is to start with the rear cameras, but with the new Motorola Edge 30 Pro we will make an exception. Beneath the hole in the screen Motorola incorporates a 60 megapixel sensor for its selfie camera, with ‘Quad-Pixel’ technology to unify them and try to offer more light. It is a significantly larger size than the rest of Android phones, whose front camera stayed at about 32 megapixels.

If we go to the rear configuration, we have a triple camera where the two 50 megapixel sensors. A first sensor with optical image stabilization and an f/1.8 aperture lens and a second sensor with a wide angle of 114 degrees.

Thirdly, we have a 2-megapixel depth sensor, which will be used to perform Macro images at a distance of 2.5 centimeters. As for video, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is capable of record in 8K resolution and in formats such as HDR10 +.

Versions and price of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro

The new Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be available in Europe in two colors: blue and white. Its official price is from €799. Along with the mobile, a cover and a stylus will be offered, but they will be sold separately.