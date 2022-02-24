F1 2022: Checo Pérez suffers mechanical failure in his presentation in Barcelona

Sergio ‘Czech’ Prez He was the first pilot to cause a Red flag after your new car, the Red Bull RB18, will present a mechanical failure which caused it to run out of power during the Formula 1 preseason in Barcelona.

The Mexican pilot was able perform 38 laps to the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalonia smoothly, until reported a mechanical failure that left him stranded at turn 13. Following the incident, Prez’s car was removed without Red Bull offer some sort of explanation for what happened.

After the car finished intact, the problem is presumed to have occurred in the gearbox of the RB18. Despite being out Checo Prez finished with the eighth best time of the test with 1m22.412s.

