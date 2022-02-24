Exatlón México: They confirm ELIMINATED for February 27 at the All Star

Can not be! The Exathlon Mexico All Star is very close to concluding its fourth week, they have been intense days of an interesting sports competition that the red team has dominated, however, everything indicates that the next February 27 will have its first removed and here we tell you all the details.

The blues did not adapt so quickly to the sixth season of the reality show hosted by Antonio Rosique and were widely surpassed by their rivals, which caused them to lose three members in a row: Marysol Cortés, Ernesto Cázares and Ximena Duggan.

In that sense, in recent days there were rumors that the production would force the exit of a red athlete, there was even talk that it was going to be Ana Lago or Heliud Pulido, but now it seems that the panorama will change, since the Gabo TV channel assures what the one eliminated the following Sunday will be Heber Gallegos.

The athlete has shown a good performance so far in the new broadcast of the program, although that will not be enough and he will say goodbye to the beaches of the Dominican Republic after a long stay, since it must be remembered that he was part of the Guardians vs Conquerors contest and No further details were given on how this situation will occur.

Who is Heber Gallegos, next eliminated from the Exatlón México?

Heber Gallegos He is 29 years old, he is originally from Chihuahua and his discipline is athletics, in fact, the ability he possesses for being a high-performance athlete allowed him to reach the final of the third season of the Exathlon Mexico.

Despite the fact that Gallegos has generated controversy with some comments, he is one of the most popular red members on social networks and also one of the most effective on the circuits.

In addition, Heber studied a bachelor’s degree in sports training and according to the latest reports, he maintains a love relationship with Shalma Ali.

