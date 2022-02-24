Exatlón All Star: They filter who comes out ELIMINATED on Sunday, February 27

Despite the time remaining for the start of the jousting next Sunday, there is already information on social networks that anticipates which of the teams will not be able to join the rounds of the next cycle, the fifth in the sporting adventure of Exathlon All Star that began this Wednesday the series to survive.

Until now, the exposed results of the program reveal that the scarlet squad is the one that maintains the worst performance of the contest when it was defeated by the power that its rival demonstrated, celestial elements that attacked the Fortress, took the medal and won the Colossal encounter.

However, despite these failures, the most relevant challenge in the continuation of the exathlon Mexico It is not over yet, because both squads, the red and the blue, continue the combats of the current Survival that at the end of the days will define the 3 components at risk.

This battle is considered the strongest and most demanding of the week since in it the athletes with the least ability in the show are fired, contestants who when leaving not only lose the opportunity to win, but also the title of maximum champion that the show now offers. issue.

They filter the next one eliminated from Exatlón All Star

Through different platforms, the news was shared that a red representative would be the one who left the contest as he was the defeated member in the struggles of the next closure.

And it is that according to the leak of the spoilers, the scarlet team would suffer the departure of Heber Gallegos, a sprinter who entered the fifth edition as a reinforcement and managed to stay until the last stages.





However, according to the data added by the sites, ‘Thunder’ caused his elimination to leave the Exathlon All Star due to the annoyance and physical exhaustion that he suffers in the show, since, apparently, he got tired of the races and prefers to leave them.

For now there is nothing to confirm the exposed outcome, therefore, the development of the program that presents the participants deleted It will be known in the permanence fights on Sunday, February 27, at 8:00 PM on Azteca Uno.