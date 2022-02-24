EVERYTHING we know about the Samsung Galaxy A53, is it interesting?

The Samsung Galaxy A have been selling millions of units in Europe and the rest of the world for years. They are extremely popular devices that are going to be renewed in a few days. Today we tell you everything we know about Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. It will replace the Galaxy A52 with novelties in the design, the features and probably the price. Will it be TOP 1 in sales again? will be one of the best 2022 mid range? All this we can begin to know thanks to its leaked details!

This is how Samsung wants to compete with the Xiaomi on duty

Samsung’s mid-range offers interesting devices that are slowly running out of steam. The Galaxy A series is very popular, but year after year, with the launch of new brands and cheap devices, it does not offer so many advantages. It is to be expected that the Galaxy A53 5G I want to solve this fact.

The device has been leaked on the Google Play Console revealing several important details and the front. The first thing we can know is that its front camera will continue to be housed in an upper hole and that the bezels remain in size and distribution.

It has also been revealed that the Galaxy A53 5G It will have an Exynos 1200 processor at 2.4 GHz maximum frequency, it will get 6 GB of RAM and a Mali G68 GPU. It is a fairly normal combo that is, more or less, at the height of the Xiaomi that have been launched in 2022, which also do not shine for their incredible performance.

In the rest of the leaks, a 6.78-inch screen in FullHD + resolution and with a refresh rate of 120 Hz has been revealed. 64+12+5+5 MP rear cameraa 5,000 mAh battery and a fast charge of up to 15W.

Of course this Galaxy A53 will include One UI 4.1 and Android 12 since the beginning. At the moment we do not know the prices, although these could be higher than the rest of the options on the market in brands such as realme, Redmi or Xiaomi.