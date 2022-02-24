Endgame reveals the struggle of the creatives

The film Avengers: Endgame, directed by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, culminates all the work of the first three phases of Marvel Studios.

anthony and Joe Russo are the most important directors of Marvel Studios because they have taken care of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), so they know perfectly well how the big film studios work and the struggle that exists between creatives and managers.

Joe Russo spoke about the trend Marvel Studios to bet on him “multiverse” and how Warner Bros./DC Comics will do the same with the movie Flash.

“The corporate agenda is: Do you like chocolate ice cream? Well, here’s chocolate chip ice cream, here’s chocolate fudge ice cream… It’s your job to turn on the money printer. It’s the creative’s job to say: Well, shit, I don’t know if I want to see that. said the director of Avengers: Endgame.

“So yeah, too much of one thing is a bad thing, but I think there are enough creators and innovators in the space where you can expect a surprise. Just don’t expect corporations to surprise you.”

Will you do Secret Wars?

Curiously, there is a great rumor that instead of making a new installment of The Avengerson Marvel Studios they want to do Secret Wars, which in the comics is a huge event where many heroes and villains gather on a battlefield. For this titanic task, they intend to count on the directors of Avengers: Endgamesince they have perfectly demonstrated that they know how to handle so many characters at the same time.

While anthony and Joe Russo they continue to direct movies outside of Marvel Studios since this year they will premiere on Netflix The Gray Manwhich stars Anne of Arms, Jessica Henwick, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Scott Haze and Wagner Moura.

