Emmy Rossum, 35, and Tom Holland, 25, will be mother and son in the new Apple TV + series

Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum will work together in the new Apple TV + series, The Crowded Room. The American actress, 35 years old and popular for her role as Fiona Gallagher in Shamelesswill be the mother of the protagonist of the last installment of Spiderman or Uncharted25 years old.

As expected, the news has raised an avalanche of criticism on the networks for sexism, since mother and son are only 10 years apart, a difference that does not correspond to reality. Most have criticized the discrimination suffered by middle-aged women actresses, who tend to be pigeonholed in a discriminatory way in supporting and stereotypical roles. A very different situation when it comes to male actors, who have a much wider range of possibilities than women.

‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland will play Danny Sullivan, while Rossum will play Candy, his mother.

Tom Holland, also an executive producer on the series, will play Danny Sullivan, while Rossum will play Candy, his mother. The American actor will put himself in the shoes of a young man with dissocial identity disorder. Inspired by the novel The minds of Billy Milliganthe protagonist, who has 24 different personalities, is accused of committing a crime.

Among the outrage of some Twitter users at the age difference between the two actors, an argument has been cast that would explain why the mother is so young. And it seems that Rossum will appear in the flashbacks of her son, a jump back in time that could justify the age of the actress.





“Guys, Emmy Rossum is going to play Tom Holland’s mother because the vast majority of her scenes are flashbacks to the protagonist’s childhood, when he suffered the trauma that caused his dissociative identity disorder. It started before he was 5 years old. Ok Keep up the good work,” Carina Adly Mackenzie wrote on Twitter.

Sexism in Hollywood

Women more often interpret the roles of mothers than men of fathers, 41.6% compared to 31.3%

Despite the argument that this Twitter user makes, the truth is that gender inequality continues to weigh as a burden on the world of cinema. The page Women and Hollywood puts data to this gender gap. According to this portal, women more often interpret the roles of mothers than men of fathers (41.6% compared to 31.3%).

Throughout the history of cinema there have been many cases of differences in the ages of actors and actresses. Among the most notorious is beautiful woman (1990), with Richard Gere and Julia Roberts as protagonists; The trap (1999), with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Sean Connery; or Better… impossible (1997), with Helen Hunt and Jack Nicholson.

In the 100 highest-grossing films of 2019, the majority of female roles were women in their 30s, 31% of the total, and women in their twenties, 22%. Instead, most male roles were men in their thirties and forties.