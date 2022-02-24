Elon Musk’s new ambition: Steam video games could be played in Tesla vehicles

Tesla vehicles could be suitable for playing some demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 (Photo: REUTERS/Abdel hadi Ramahi/File Photo)

It will be playable while driving a Tesla car. the manufacturer of electric luxury cars He pointed out that he has a great interest in his vehicles being a place to enjoy video games.

Although the project tesla arcade is focused on creating its own video games, Tesla’s ambition would be bring the Steam video game platform in their vehicles for users to play while the car drives itself to its destination.

The CEO of the company, Elon Muskwould have made these intentions known, with the objective that the vehicles do not have problems in play demanding video games.

I mean, the billionaire’s dream would be to play Cyberpunk 2077 in a Cybertruck. It should be remembered that Tesla vehicles have AMD graphics chips that have similar power to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Character played by Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077 (Photo: CD PROJEKT RED)

And it is that the businessman said this February 22 on his Twitter account -in response to a Cyberpunk 2077 tweet- that his engineers are working so that some Steam titles can be played in their electric vehicles.

“We are working on the general case of getting Steam games to work on a Tesla versus specific titles. The former is obviously where we should be in the long term.”

As expected, the comments to the businessman were not lacking, pointing out that Cyberpunk 2077 can be played in a Cybertruck, to which he replied “+100″.

With that, In addition to making this ambition known, it can be presumed that the first title that would be available to play on Tesla models would be the one developed by CD Projekt Red. where actor Keanu Reeves appears as a playable character.

Elon Musk responding to Cyberpunk 2077 (Photo: Twitter)

Although the news was well received by many assuring that in this way time would pass faster “in front of the ballot”, others pointed out that Tesla should first solve the current problems of their vehicles such as the elimination of USB ports and support for Bluetooth controls, among other more serious ones, such as that some vehicles have had unexpected “brakes”.

On February 17, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a Formal investigation into 416,000 Tesla vehicles over reports of unexpected brake activation linked to the driver assistance system Autopilot.

In accordance with Reuters, preliminary appraisal covers vehicles Tesla Model 3 and Model 2021-2022 in the United States after the agency received 354 complaints on the subject in the last nine months. No accidents or personal injuries were reported.

Tesla Cybertruck model (Photo: File)

The NHTSA said the vehicles under review have an advanced driver assistance system that Tesla calls Autopilot that allows them to automatically brake and turn within their lanes.

“The complaints report that the rapid slowdown may occur without warningand often repeatedly during the same journey, ”said the administration.

many of owners say they are afraid of being hit by another car behind on a highway.

The investigation is one of the agency’s efforts, including others into Autopilot and self-driving software. Despite their names, none of these features have been able to driving the vehicle without the supervision of a personwhich should be fixed before the option to play demanding video games in vehicles is integrated.

(With information from Reuters and AP)

