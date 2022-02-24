Eli Lilly invests 700 million dollars in the creation of its Institute of Genetic Medicine

Eli Lilly opens a new center. The company has announced the launch of the Lilly Institute for Genetic Medicine, after investing 700 million dollars, as reported by the pharmaceutical company in a statement. The American company already had facilities in New York, which will be joined by the new center located in Boston.

This investment, part of Lilly’s strategy to advance the development of RNA-based gene therapies, builds on the 2020 acquisition of Prevail Therapeutics, a gene therapy-focused company.

Together, researchers from both cities will use RNA and DNA-based technologies. The company’s intention is develop therapies that treat and prevent diseases not curable so far.

“Establishing the Lilly Institute for Genetic Medicine will allow us to combine cutting-edge technologies with our deep biological expertise in several areas, including neuroscience and diabetes,” said Andrew Adams, Vice President of Genetic Medicine at Lilly and Co-Director of the Institute.

Through the Institute’s work, Lilly aims to advance the development of genetic medicines, which already represent more than 20% of the research portfolio of the pharmaceutical company in diabetes, immunology and the central nervous system (CNS).

In 5 years, Lilly expects the institute to expand its staff, going from the current 120 scientists to more than 250 workersincluding biologists, chemists, scientists and other experts in genetic medicine.

Lilly is an American pharmaceutical company, one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of treatments for cancer, cardiovascular conditions and diabetes. Prozac, cephalosporin and insulin stand out in Eli Lilly’s product portfolio. Today, the company has more than 40,000 employees spread across more than 140 countries.