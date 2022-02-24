ELDEN RING Game Review

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

It is possible that ELDEN RING lives up to expectations? We are going to advance it to you: yes. It is everything we dream of and much more. It is a challenging and magical journey; Quite simply, it’s the game that will be talked about for years to come. ELDEN RING is an event that has no equal and, hopelessly, is positioned to captivate the generations that grew up with Dark Souls and those that will be developed from this title.

First of all, let’s talk about the game world: our setting is Middle Earth. We have a variety of perfectly set locations where there is more than just crazy forests, ruined castles and misty swamps. The best thing is that you are free to explore it as soon as you acquire your spectral steed; then, you can come and go as you please, between infested meadows, gloomy nightmare castles and dark villages where you can only breathe sorrow and despair.

The natural thing is to gravitate towards points of interest that rise on the horizon or simply because they arouse your curiosity. In such places, it is common to be rewarded in one way or another with items and sometimes trigger boss fights. It is also common to find dungeons (which in retrospect resemble the dungeons in Chalice of Bloodborne) that lead to more boss fights. Perhaps the only flaw with these short dungeons is that they are linear and short. As you may have noticed, large-scale combat and showdowns abound and each one is overwhelming and challenging. We even have the feeling that it is the first time that we ride and fight against a fire-breathing dragon and, for a moment, it evokes titles like Shadow of the Colossus. If we summed it up in one word, it would be “epic”.

There is something called Grace Sites that abound in the Midlands. These locations work like the classic bonfires of Dark Souls where we can manage the RPG elements of the game, however, they have the function of guiding you to points of special interest on the map. If you follow the clues of the Siege of Grace, you will reach what is called Legacy Dungeon, which are the classic dungeons with intricate designs typical of Dark Souls. They are designed with a high height due to the character’s new ability to jump. Due to this novelty, the dungeons are now not only higher, but also wider, better designed and can even create new routes in the heights. Of course, they are difficult locations that require slow, methodical exploration and a huge dose of patience.

Naturally, at the end of the Legacy Dungeons, a fearsome boss awaits you. While we haven’t been able to meet all of them, the ones we’ve faced have nightmarish skins that follow a particular theme. The first boss, Godrick, the grafted one, lord of all that is golden, is a fearsome opponent who will bring tears to those who dare to face him… however, as usual, he is also a fair opponent. Behind his agile movements and powerful attacks, there are patterns and behaviors that follow the nature of the series. It’s up to you to decipher them to emerge victorious. And, of course, the confrontation was epic to the core and we already want to see how the others are.

Of course, a fight against a powerful boss could not work if the fundamentals are bad. In this sense, it should not surprise anyone that one of the strengths of ELDEN RING is combat: it is the culmination of 10 years of work and a natural evolution of Dark Souls. It’s a definite and fair amalgamation that challenges your skill and rewards your persistence.

Let’s start with the system of weak and strong attacks with animations tied to a stamina bar. This system forces you to find the best way to deal with a challenge, whether that’s dodging, blocking, or executing whatever it takes to land your attacks. However, this time the combat feels much more dynamic and responsive, perhaps due to the refinement of the animation system and the hitboxes responsible for making the system feel fair.

In addition, the depth is accompanied by systems proposed by other titles, such as Sekiro. For example, enemies have a hidden stance bar that, when broken, leaves them open to critical attacks. ELDEN RING It is a title that he knows how to take from other installments. From Dark Souls 3 it borrows the weapon skill schema and separates them out as tokens to add to other loadouts.

And there is much more. We have other types of combat mechanics, like jumping, which tends to break the enemy’s posture faster. You can also counter an enemy hit using a shield and magic now better integrated into combat. Gone are the days of swinging a wand for too long and being exposed because you can now equip spells as weapon skills. And we’re not done yet: ELDEN RING it also takes advantage of stealth to attack unsuspecting enemies and generally better support exploration of environments to your advantage. The latter makes the way you explore a new location more interactive and immersive. Overall, this is FromSoftware’s most flexible title, giving us the feeling that the combat possibilities are nearly endless. On ELDEN RING you soon find the style of play that is most comfortable for you.

Without a doubt, we have many customization elements in the game, such as talismans, which come to take the place of rings of Dark Souls. These objects are impressively varied: we find bonuses for combat on horseback, protection against fire, talismans that improve certain types of weapons or attributes, etc. There is no winning combination, and sooner or later you will come across one that suits your fighting style.

There are also great runes that you can equip to enjoy different benefits… but first you will have to defeat a great boss and make a pilgrimage to activate its power. The interesting thing about this attachment is that you can feed the power of the rune, making it more powerful. Another addition is a certain flask, which you can configure with different effects. As has been said, in ELDEN RING there is a flexibility never seen before.

Within what excited us little is the manufacture of objects. Throughout the Midlands you will find trinkets and mundane items that you can combine to create artifacts of varying degrees of utility. For example, what we used most often were darts made from the bones of the animals we slaughtered. Other than that, we’ve had little interest in the crafting system.

Let’s talk about the difficulty… which hasn’t changed: ELDEN RING is a challenging title by any measure. It doesn’t lose any challenge attributes even though it is indeed much more accessible. For example, the Sites of Grace are abundant on the map; and now you have a lot of items that regulate the difficulty in addition to the summons during the fights against bosses, as is the case with the ghosts. Also, in some places there are Marika Statues, which function as respawn points in certain places. Yes, ELDEN RING it’s approachable, but it stays challenging, defiant, and in the end, the reward for overcoming a challenge is a dopamine rush.

Without a doubt, we are facing a beautiful moment in video games, one that will remain impregnated with mysticism for a while. From the game fiction created by Gearge RR Martin, the characters, and Middle-earth itself, ELDEN RING it is a magical experience. It is a title that we will continue to talk about for the next 5 years or a decade, since there is more to discover, detail and discuss about the game.

The negative of the experience is merely technical. Our test of ELDEN RING It was carried out with the PC version on a computer that meets the system requirements, where the exploration of the Middle Lands is hampered by severe microfreezes that occurred when traversing the open world. It is as if the game took a brief moment to load elements of the map, since it only happened in large areas of land. On the contrary: when the action takes place in dungeons, castles and well-defined locations, the experience is free of imperfections (or, at least, most of the time). Surely this detail will be corrected with a day 1 patch, so we are not so concerned. Except for the above, the experience is positive when it comes to performance.

In conclusion,ELDEN RING is the culmination of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s work? A thousand times: yes. ELDEN RING is all you fans of Dark Souls they dreamed and much more. It is the natural evolution of a franchise that has captivated several generations and is now ready to capture many more. As we said before: this is the game we’ll be talking about for the next decade. It is proof that FromSoftware is a master of its art and convincing proof that it dominates the genre it has created. Those who try to do something similar will remain as mere imitators, because they will never reach the level of sophistication of ELDEN RING.