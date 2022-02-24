El Francotirarock and Jennifer Aniston’s salad – El Francotirarock

In the Internet searches that our comedian usually does to find topics to talk about in the section he has daily in ‘The Pirate and his gang’, he sometimes finds good material with which to make jokes. Today he was struck by the fact that he has come to light that Jennifer Aniston was eating the same salad every day for at least 10 years. Clavero wanted to clarify that this means that he has been preparing the same food for so long and not that he has spent a decade trying to finish the dish. This has sounded familiar to Clavero: “Beware that in the bar below my house there is a salad that is older than my daughter… The owner does not know when it is because it came with the transfer! You stare at it and think… They paid for those potatoes in pesetas!”.

Sniperrock believes that between how pretty she is and the amount of salad she eats, when you fart it smells like freshly cut grass. And according to the saying of what you eat, it was believed that’s why Aniston has such a good plant. “He says phrases like… ‘I eat healthy, not peas’, I don’t pee, dressing!”, explains the Rock FM humor wizard. There are people who are very out of habit when it comes to food. He prefers not to think too much and to have a menu designed for the week that admits few changes. Clavero thinks that the salad does not repeat but she is sure that more than the garlic and also makes a suggestion: “But being Rachel… She should eat more at Kentucky Friends Chicken!”.

Behind this unusual diet that the ‘Friends’ actress followed for so long, Francotirarock believes that there is a remedy to forget about his past love: “I think she only eats salad because since Brad Pitt left her for Angelina she doesn’t even want to hear about second courses!”.

But, and you may be wondering what is in this salad. The figure of Casasola de Arión investigating has managed to find the ingredients: Lettuce, tomato, bacon, chicken breast, boiled egg, avocado, Roquefort cheese and chickpeas. To our comedian after knowing this a question has arisen in his mind: “What do you add to the stew, tractor oil?”.

